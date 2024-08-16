Kanishk and Kavitha Seth, get candid about their new indie release, ‘Yaara Ve’
Mother-son music duo Kanishk Seth and Kavitha Seth are no strangers to the spotlight. Kavitha, known for her ecstatic vocals, and Kanishk, known for his musical prowess in terms of composition and music production, have ruled the hearts of audiences with the hit song, Rangisari. Their previous independent releases, like Zakhm Purana, Saanware Aijaiyo, have also garnered hundreds and thousands of views and streams. With their newest release, Yaara Ve, they explore concepts of spirituality and purpose in a dreamy fusion symphony. We talk to Kanishk and Kavita to learn more about the song, its music, and the evolution of their dynamic as artistes. Excerpts:
How does Yara Ve explore its core themes?
Kavita: Yara Ve is a song that explores self-discovery and the train of thoughts that people experience. This is a deep song with mystical elements reflected in Kanishk’s vocals and my narration of a shaer (couplet). These are reflected in the beautiful visuals of the music video as well. I can say that it is a profound and beautiful song that the current generation can relate to.
How were the lyrics of this song envisioned?
Kanishk: When I was at a songwriting camp, I had a brief melody and some lyrics I had written much earlier. While we were jamming during this camp, it suddenly struck me that with the drums and bass beats of this song, this lyric and melody would pair well. When I was composing it a long time ago, I had visualised this character — a wanderer, searching for God. So the lyrics at the start of the song itself reflect this journey of that character along with the beautiful sher that mom has sung. The song is bound together with ots of love.
How did the musical treatment help bring out the message of the song better?
Kanishk: We didn’t think about what kind of musical treatment we should give to bring out the message. That is pretty clear from the lyrics. However, while producing, we had one vision — to mix electronic music with Indian classical music. We started with many ideas consisting of tabla bowls and tabla patterns coming in. We had also initially included a flute. However, we realised that we needed to introduce an element that had not been used in fusion music before. That’s how we introduced the Sarang, which immerses you in this journey of a wanderer.
Since both of you have worked on many projects together, how has your dynamic enabled both of you to become your best creative selves?
Kavita: Having worked on many projects together, our trust has built up gradually. When either of us has an idea, we find a way to bring it together and create a great song. We make sure these ideas blend seamlessly and harmoniously. I truly enjoy working with Kanishk.
Any practice/ritual you carry out to further strengthen this dynamic as artistes?
Kanishk: I think our only practice is to keep making more songs. The more we create, the better we understand each other. This continuous process also inspires us to explore new ideas.
The Yaara Ve music video is streaming on YouTube.