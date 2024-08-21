AR Rahman unveils soundtrack of his immersive film 'Le Musk'

Speaking about the soundtrack launch, Rahman says, "Music is the heartbeat of Le Musk. It carries the soul of the film, guiding the audience through an emotional and sensory journey. The film is a labour of a lot of hard work and love, where we tried to push the boundaries of how we use technology to create something truly immersive and I am thrilled to finally share this soundtrack with the world and offer a glimpse into the world we’ve created.”

The Le Musk soundtrack takes listeners on an evocative journey, blending Jazz, orchestral and world music influences to create an atmospheric soundscape. With tracks that echo the film's story of love, memory and sensory exploration, this album promises to be a one-of-a-kind listening experience for both long-time Rahman fans and newcomers.

Collaborating on the 12 varied tracks with notable names, including Nora Arnezeder, Sana Moussa, Linda Lind, Mayssa Karaa, Hiral Viradia, Simona Gilbert, The Firdaus orchestra and the Budapest Orchestra, the soundtrack of Le Musk also marks the association with the award-winning music engineer Greg Penny.

The album's global release underscores Rahman’s vision to bring his innovative works to an international audience. Le Musk not only marks Rahman’s directorial debut but also sets a new standard for immersive storytelling. Speaking about showcasing the film to a larger world audience Rahman says, “We are in the process of setting up immersive experience studios across the world to bring Le Musk to audiences the world over. The film would not have been possible if not for my team who worked tirelessly to push the boundary of what was known to be possible.”

The Le Musk soundtrack is now available on all major streaming platforms.