I just want to make the most beautiful songs that people have ever heard: Anuv Jain

The golden era of music

Anuv identifies as a storyteller. This feature has enabled him to amass a cult following for his music since his first release. The boy with the guitar has swooned everyone with his incredible live performance skills serenading everyone in the crowd and beyond.

The turn of this year saw Anuv taking centre stage as his songs (penned and performed by him), Husn and Alag Asmaan became viral. The songs not only charted high in global playlists on streaming platforms but also injected further consumption in the form of pop-culture phenomena. Husn was being covered by many artistes, both popular and those starting out. Musicians, taking to social media, were even exhibiting different perspectives of the song that originally depicted the unrequited love experienced by a girl, touching upon the concept of ‘situationships’ and how sometimes love can seem beautiful on the above but can be hollow from the inside.

This monumental rise to prominence was something Anuv enjoyed but didn’t quite expect. “It’s never really about the virality. It’s always great to have that as a plus, but I never expected that the song would go viral. That’s because it does not have a hook! I also feel that it didn’t

have that one line of lyric or music that makes them popular these days,” Anuv says adding, “I feel that the writing of the song connected with people, and it just went viral as a consequence of that.”

He mentions that as a songwriter, the most vital aspect for him is for the audience to connect with the lyrics, with everything else being secondary. “People still tell me that they’re crying to that song. I also see them sharing their versions of the same. That made me happy because, as a musician, you just want people to be invested in your work. And when somebody’s taking out time to write another paragraph for the cover of that song, or just to share it on their social media handles — I don’t take that for granted. It means a lot,” he says.

Anuv believes that music consumption has become diverse, now more than ever. “We’re living in a golden era of music right now. I don’t think there’s ever been a time when you could listen to something that was made 500 years ago,” he says, citing examples like Beethoven. From such classics to old Bollywood masterpieces by singers like Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi, and new-age musicians like Arijit Singh, Anuv highlights that the taste that people have in music is vast. “At the same time, non-film music is also growing. You can see what happened with Husn, and now with Big Dawgs by Hanumankind,” he highlights. “There is such a beautiful balance right now between the consumption of film music and non-film music,” he adds.