Neha Karode recreates ‘Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam' with Kumar Sanu

Ever since singer and composer Neha Karode recreated the iconic hit song Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, her phone has been ringing off the hook. The icing on the cake is that she has sung the song with none other than veteran singer Kumar Sanu himself, who sang the original version in the 1995 film. “When the music label approached me for the song, I said ‘yes’ three times. The cherry on top was that Kumar Sanu sir himself was recreating his classic number. There was no way I would have passed up this opportunity.”

Ask Neha if she was apprehensive about reviving an evergreen song, and pat comes the reply. “I was excited, but at the same time, a bundle of nerves, as I was not only going to sing with a legend but also sing the version that was rendered by none other than Lata (Mangeshkar) ji. However, I was sure about one thing: I would not try to sing like her because my song delivery would never be the same. I wanted to bring out the same emotion, albeit in my style.”

Sharing her experience singing with Kumar Sanu, Neha says, “He shared a lot of anecdotes and insights with me — how he would do multiple recordings on a day, how he figured out how to deliver flawlessly on the mic, and how he understood breath control—which I am going to use the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, Neha’s song, Oye Sun Bey, from the recently released film Aliya Basu Gayab Hai has also stormed the internet. “It’s the only song in the film, and that makes it a tad extra special. The team was scouting for someone who could sing classical and rap portions. It was sweet of the song’s lyricist, Dr Sagar, to recommend me.”

Interestingly, Neha had set out to become a documentary filmmaker before she donned the singer’s hat. “I still make my own music videos, so I have not steered clear of the world of filmmaking. The transition to being a singer felt like an extension of my personality coming to the fore. The only difference now is that music has become my focus as opposed to filmmaking. Independent artistes have to constantly look at budgeting, creating and releasing their music. And I am able to do that because most of my work happens in-house.”

With the social media boom, has it become easier for independent singers to reach out to a wider audience? “Most certainly. But I observed that I get a lot of shares and traction on my covers. However, people are not very welcoming towards new music. For instance, if a person listens to music for an hour every day, they usually tend to revisit familiar songs. The chances of them discovering a new song are bare minimum. I want to release a couple of songs that would get the audience hooked, so that they follow my work in the future. That is the hallmark of a true artiste. Listeners would stay as fans as long as the music resonates with him. I’m trying to figure out a viable plan to take my originals to a larger audience.”

Talking about straddling between singing and composing, Neha, who is gearing up for her next single in English, Move On Easily, says, “I’m primarily a singer, but I experience true joy when I’m on my keyboard, and I am trying to create a new tune. That’s a different kind of high altogether. But, I cannot pick between the two. It’s like I enjoy going to a party and I also love sitting in the confines of my home with pizza and watching a show on OTT. I need them both in my life.”

Email: sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @psangeetha2112