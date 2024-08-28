Music director Snipr set to reunite with Guri for new single, '7 Raflaan'

Music Director Snipr, known for his chart-topping tracks such as My Game and Online by Himmat Sandhu, and Maaye Ni by Asees Kaur, is gearing up for a fresh collaboration with artist Guri. Following their successful past projects including Rangreza by Atif Aslam, Teri Galiyon Mein, and Tere Bina by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Akad by Kaur B, the duo is set to release a new romantic track titled 7 Raflaan next month.

Snipr's previous works have garnered significant acclaim, solidifying his reputation in the music industry. Reflecting on his collaboration with Guri, Snipr praises the former's calm demeanor and creative freedom. “Guri is very calm and patient. He gives complete creative liberty to create songs for him,” Snipr shares. This ease of collaboration has resulted in a series of successful romantic and sad romantic tracks that resonate with listeners.”

In addition to working with Guri, Snipr is also preparing for a new release with Jass Manak, titled Cold Eyes. Snipr highlights the contrasting yet equally rewarding experiences of working with both artistes. “The experience with Jass was absolutely amazing. Jass wrote all the songs in the studio, taking only 15-30 minutes to complete each one. He is incredibly fast and creative, with everything already mapped out before coming into the studio. He is down-to-earth and easy to work with. On the other hand, Guri is calm and patient. Although he does not write his own songs, he trusts me completely to craft the tracks.”

The connection between these collaborations came through mutual artist friend Simma Dhaliwal, who facilitated introductions between Snipr, Guri, and Jass Manak through their common acquaintance, CJ Dhillon.

Snipr reveals that there are exciting projects on the horizon, including a mix of album tracks and singles. "We are making a bunch of songs, some for the album and some as singles, so there's a lot to look forward to,” he concludes.