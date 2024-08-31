Exclusive: ‘Accolades are just reiterations that you are doing a great job,’ says Shankar Mahadevan

A

Never in my dream, with my academic marks, I would have imagined receiving three doctorates (laughs). I have been a musician from a young age. Of course, education helps you deal with things in a more sophisticated manner, and it brings a kind of awareness in your life. Musically, I have been very lucky to have worked with all the greats of this country, from all over the world, and to have composed and sung for almost all actors, directors and producers. I got into music even before I knew that it was my dream.

Music came into my life when I was just three-and-a-half-years old. Even though I was a successful engineer, I had to take a call. It was like now or never. I didn’t want to reach the age of 50 and regret.