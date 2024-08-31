Fusion Fervour: Experience a collaboration between Bengali folk and Rajasthani melodies unravel at this event

What are the similarities and differences between Bengal folk and Rajasthani folk?

The similarities lie in their lyrical depth, the use of traditional instruments and the communal spirit they evoke. However, the differences are equally striking. Bengal’s folk music, especially baul and fakiri, are introspective, often exploring themes of mysticism and the search for divine love. It is characterised by its soulful, wandering melodies and simple, yet profound, lyrics. In contrast, Rajasthani folk music is vibrant and energetic, reflecting the rugged beauty of the desert.