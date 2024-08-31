Fusion Fervour: Experience a collaboration between Bengali folk and Rajasthani melodies unravel at this event

If you are looking for a unique musical experience this weekend, head to Windmills. Sanskriti Sarita: Fakira x Langas & Manganiyars, is an event that brings together two exceptional bands from India’s rich cultural heartlands — Fakira from West Bengal and Langas & Manganiyars from Rajasthan. This extraordinary collaboration is a musical journey that bridges the diverse and vibrant landscapes of India. The fusion of Fakira’s soulful Bengal folk with the Langas & Manganiyars’ evocative Rajasthani melodies creates a rich tapestry of rhythm, har mony and emotion. Kunal Biswas, bass guitarist, Fakira, lets us in on everything you need to know about the performance.
What can the audience expect from the performance?
The audience can look forward to a unique blend of Bengal’s soulful music with Rajasthan’s vibrant melodies. It will be an evening where two rich musical traditions come together, creating an experience that is both captivating and deeply rooted in India’s cultural heritage. This performance highlights how baul and fakiri traditions meet the vibrant, desert-infused melodies of the Manganiyars and Langas — to create a unique, immersive and unforgettable musical experience.
What are the similarities and differences between Bengal folk and Rajasthani folk?
The similarities lie in their lyrical depth, the use of traditional instruments and the communal spirit they evoke. However, the differences are equally striking. Bengal’s folk music, especially baul and fakiri, are introspective, often exploring themes of mysticism and the search for divine love. It is characterised by its soulful, wandering melodies and simple, yet profound, lyrics. In contrast, Rajasthani folk music is vibrant and energetic, reflecting the rugged beauty of the desert.
How difficult was it to combine these two art forms?
Bringing these two styles together was both challenging and rewarding. We focused on the emotions that both traditions express, allowing us to create a fusion that respects each style while blending them into something new and beautiful. It was like putting together a puzzle with two different boxes. Sometimes, the pieces didn’t fit, but we worked hard to make it work. The result is something new and exciting, like hearing two different languages singing the same tune.
INR 1,500 onwards. August 31, 9.30 pm and September 1, 8 pm. At Windmills, Whitefield.
