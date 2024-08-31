Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi join forces with The Chainsmokers for the new single 'Addicted'

The Indian superstars, Guru Randhawa and Jonita Gandhi, join the famous American Electro Duo, along with Brazilian DJ Zerb and German hitmaker Ink, in an unforgettable collaboration of cultures. The single will be a culturally significant moment for India, as Guru and Jonita take to the Western stage, with musically sleek and lyrically unrestrained Punjabi verses showcased on the international record.

Intertwined in chemistry with the track's unapologetic English lyrics and pulsing dance chorus, the song's Indian element opens the record and flirts with its listener throughout.

“Our music has always been about connection and we have so many incredible fans in India that we love. We can’t think of a better way to authentically connect with them than linking with artistes like Jonita and Guru jumping on our song and bringing their culture and style to it. These collaborations don’t always work out but we feel really strongly about how well they kept the integrity of the song, but elevated it with their talent!“ say Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers.

On the collaboration, Guru states, "Music has the power to connect people across cultures and boundaries. I am thrilled to bring a fresh Indian flavour to this global chartbuster by Chainsmokers and Zerb. It's an exciting journey to reimagine a song that resonates with so many and give it a new life for the Indian diaspora. We can't wait for everyone to hear it and I hope you’ll love it like we have loved creating this one for you guys."

Jonita says, "Addicted was already such an infectious track and it’s really exciting for me to have had the opportunity to add my vocals to it along with Guru Randhawa. It’s an honour to be on a song with The Chainsmokers, Zerb, and Ink and I hope our version resonates with audiences around the world!”

The Chainsmokers have remained a consistent leading force in the EDM, Dance & Pop charts since their breakthrough, with multiplatinum hits such as Roses, Grammy Award Winning Don’t Let Me Down and Closer which went Number 1 in 11 countries. Addicted also features industry hitmakers Zerb and Ink, who have collaborated with the likes of Coldplay, Diplo, Sam Feldt, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino and Stevie Wonder, among many others.

The song is streaming now on all musical platforms.