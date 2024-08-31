Reviving The Orient Express: Continuing Monojit Datta’s Latin music legacy

A

Frankly, all of us who have come back to revive the band have had two sets of parents. One is definitely our biological parents, and the other has been Kochuda and Amyt Datta. The house where we got our talim (training) — now when we look back at it, it feels like a movie. Dwaipayan, Sourav and I go all the way back to South Point High School. We didn’t initially realize that Kochuda was planning to create a band with kids fresh out of high school. Imagine the patience he had! So, from that point of view, tell me, if you had a chance to relive your childhood with no agenda in mind but to experience the bliss in music, as Kochuda would say—that’s what all of us are trying to revisit now as a band. There are three percussionists in the band, and none of them sound the same. I think that is the success of a true guru. Kochuda taught us not only music but also life. The realisation sets in now, 25 years later, and after 7 years since he left us. At that point, he was the all-in-all of the band, and all of us had moved away from Kochuda within the first 4-5 years of our careers. Now that we’re coming back together, we have changed as people, but we’ve carried music within us the entire time.