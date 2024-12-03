All strings attached

Prateek’s songs usually pendulate between universal themes of romance, heartbreak, solitude and melancholy. Many of them are borrowed from different phases of his life — from a Jaipur boy embracing the newness and cultural shock of New York at New York University to planning to quit his regular job for a full-fledged music career in Delhi.

For instance, his 2011 eponymous debut album had a song There’s Something Wrong With The Way I Think which is a reflection of how life falls apart when you don’t pursue the work you’re passionate about. It marked his official entry into the indie music scene.

Later albums like In Tokens and Charms and Cold/Mess — which later catapulted into a six-track EP echoed the trials and tribulations of being in love. “What inspires my songs is life itself and the multiple interactions with people, at different points of time in myriad circumstances.

Musicians like American singer-songwriter Elliott Smith, American vocalist and guitarist Kurt Kobain, Canadian-American musician Joni Mitchell, Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas and Sahir Ludhianvi along with my own experiences with love and loss help in the making.”

To those who feel it’s the weight of emotions that he releases in his five EPs and two albums, he says, “Songwriting doesn’t feel cathartic in fact it’s very mechanical for me. However, it’s the love for songs and the drive to create something good and remembering why I started doing this in the first place that keeps me going.”