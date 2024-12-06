Arivu on his anti-caste advocacy to meeting Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Thalapathy Vijay

Arivu describes the meeting as a life-altering experience. “I went to meet Ilaiyaraaja sir and sought his blessings. Since then, I've been listening to his songs round the clock. He’s the best musician in the world at this point of time, and we must all accept this truth. He is the foundation of music itself, including rap in India. When we talk about rap in Tamil, I think his song, Madai Thiranthu, was way ahead of its time. I spent three hours with him, and I realised how music can elevate you spiritually. He is not just a musician; he's a spiritual being. That’s the kind of freedom I want for every artiste. It’s not about the god they worship—it’s about the spiritual liberation they experience, which shines through in their work, be it Isaignani or AR Rahman sir. That’s the mental space I want to achieve. Meeting Isaignani was the best moment of my life. I’ve been immersed in his music 24/7 ever since.”

Taking centerstage

The rapper recently headlined Kantha: Sounds of Asia, a two-week-long musical festival in Bengaluru, where over 30 artistes from across Asia took part. “I performed a hip-hop set from my latest album, Valliamma Peraandi,” he shares. Interestingly, the album comes after a five-year break and blends myriad genres but, at the same time, comprises some power-packed lyrics penned by the singer.

Arivu describes his album as a natural extension of his iconic hit Enjoy Enjaami, highlighting its deep connection to his grandmother Valliamma, whom the album is named after. "We often get emotional when we hear about the sacrifices and success stories of others, but when will we celebrate our own family’s stories? Only I can truly connect with my own story—anyone else would be telling it from a third-person perspective. My grandmother has been an integral part of my life, witnessing my growth as a person. My freedom is the result of her sacrifices."

As he gears up for his upcoming concert in Chennai alongside Paal Dabba, Arivu comments on the challenges faced by anti-caste artistes, “We’re often not given the opportunity to perform live. We lack support, for instance, we don't get enough venues to perform and that needs to change. Encouraging anti-caste artistes can lead to a drastic shift in society’s mindset.” When asked if being labelled as an anti-caste artiste has become a stumbling block in his career, he responds, "I have moved beyond the divisions of caste and religion. I connect with people as a fellow human being."

Marginalised communities in the music ecosystem

While Arivu says that though musicians from marginalised communities have smashed through the barriers, he maintains that there is still a long way to go. “We have been made to believe that some music forms are bigger than the other. There is a difference in the way people look at a parai musician and a classical singer. We have to break that social construct. But of course, we have broken the barriers, but we don't realise how far we’ve come yet. Today, when I share the stage with another musician, I know our journeys will be completely different. For me, reaching this stage has been the result of an uphill battle, while for the other person, it may have been a bit easier. If you're born into a privileged community, art and music are always around you, but for someone like me, it's a much harder path to tread."

Socio-political commentary, the need of the hour

Arivu stresses that artistes need to be absolutely aware of what's happening in and around them. “If you’re not socially aware, you’re out of sync with nature. You have to understand what’s happening in society. Otherwise you will end up becoming an oppressor without even knowing it. Observing life is crucial for maintaining a balanced existence, whether you're an artiste or not. Take four individuals from different social backgrounds, and you'll see that each is an achiever in their own way. No one is superior or inferior to another. For instance, someone who has spent decades as a cobbler is also practicing an art form, and that doesn't make them any less of a person."

Hip-hop has always been linked to social resistance. When asked if that was the reason he chose the genre, Arivu responds, "I believe it was natural for me to embrace it. Take Tirukkural, for example. Show me a rap better than that. I can confidently say it's the best in the world."

Ambassa, the band

Regarding his band Ambassa, Arivu draws a comparison with a biblical verse: "Look at the birds in the sky. They don’t sow or reap. They don’t worry about tomorrow or the day after. Ambassa is a band that lives in the present, without dwelling on the past or the future. Ambassa is a reflection of society."