Artistes at this year’s ‘Echoes of Earth’ festival tell us what we can look forward to

The greenest celebration of culture and art returns to Bengaluru! For its seventh edition, Echoes of Earth (EOE) is adopting the theme of Symphony of Seasons. Reflecting this theme, the EoE stage will transport you through immersive seasonal zones, each repelete with stunning art installations crafted from recycled materials. Apart from adopting greener habits and inspiring many to enjoy the best of music, art and culture,

EoE is also packing a punch for its musical lineup this year. Among the pool of musical talents, we converse with Giridhar Udupa of Ghatam Udupa Collective, Jay Carder, Tarang Joseph and Tiana Khasi to learn about their respective sets, how they interpret and plan to channel the festival theme, what will be a highlight during their performances and more.

Jay Carder

London-based DJ and electronic musical star, Jay Carder, is preparing to electrify the stage at Echoes of Earth. Known for her genre-bending sets and infectious energy, Jay is all set to immerse herself in the festival’s unique atmosphere for the first time. “Preparation-wise, I’ve been sifting through my archive of music for tracks that went down really well last time I played in Bengaluru, as well as digging around in promo lists/on Bandcamp for new releases that are currently exciting me and I think will go down a treat at the festival,” Jay shares. She is also leaning into inspiration from Indian artistes, “My set will nod to the cohesive musical bond between India and the UK,” she tells us. Drawing inspiration from the UK’s stark seasonal contrasts and India‘s monsoon magic, Jay plans to blend sounds that mirrors the Symphony of Seasons theme.

Tarang Joseph

Tarang Joseph, the Bengaluru-based singer-pianist, is all set to electrify EoE with his unique blend of disco and groove. Expect a mesmerising performance, complete with a custom therem in and stunning visuals. “We’re gonna have a surprise guest instrumentalist and play as a 5-piece band this time around!” Tarang informs us. “I’m gonna be bringing the upbeat, dancey summer energy to the festival. Our set, of course, although generally upbeat, the energy levels will still ebb and flow just as seasons do in our performance. We’re gonna start slower and end with a bang,” he tells us. As an environmentally conscious artiste, Tarang and his band are committed to sustainability, even rehearsing in a solar-powered jam room.

Ghatam Udupa Collective

A renowned percussionist, Giridhar Udupa, is gearing up for his upcoming performance at EoE with the Ghatam Udupa Collective (GUC). An amalgamation of music across carnatic, western, folk, latin, flamenco and other genres, this group is sure to produce original and unique sounds. Talking about the days leading up to the performance day, Giridhar tells us, “Our prep has been an intense and rewarding process, blending the rhythmic intricacies of ghatam with the vibrant energy of contemporary and classical dance. Rehearsals have been inspiring, as we aim to create a

seamless fusion of music and movement that will resonate deeply with the EoE audience.” This collaborative performance will feature bharatanatyam dancer Sandhya Udupa, eight ghatam players and a

talented ensemble of musicians. “I see this year’s theme (Symphony of Seasons) as a celebration of nature’s moods and colours. Through our performance, we aim to reflect this diversity by blending different musical styles and rhythms. The combination of ghatam, bharatanatyam and various instruments creates a vibrant flow, capturing the essence of these natural transitions in a way that feels both dynamic and harmonious,” Giridhar explains.

Tiana Khasi

Tiana Khasi, an Australian musician of Khasi descent, is gearing up for her highly anticipated performance at EoE. Returning to her ancestral roots in Shillong after a trip to Meghalaya, she’s poised to deliver a powerful and personal performance. “By the time I play EoE, I will have just returned from my first trip to Meghalaya. As an artiste of Indian heritage, this already feels like a full-circle moment for me to be able to play my music in India,” she tells us. Her set will traverse a range of emotions and musical styles, from introspective moments to exuberant celebrations. “I write music to soundtrack all the ‘seasons’ of life,” she tells us. She aims to connect with the audience through storytelling, sharing experiences of her mixed-race heritage and personal journeys.