Here’s why you should book your tickets to this adventure and music festival in Arunachal Pradesh right away
Do you wish to do some thrilling and adventurous activities by the day; and tap your feet to the beats of amazing melodies by the evening? Then head over to the Orange Festival of Adventure and Music in Dambuk, Arunachal Pradesh. Started in 2015, the festival is all set to host its ninth edition from December 13. We speak to head curator Kobyum Zirdo to learn more about this unique festival.
How did the idea of having a festival with music and adventure come about?
Dambuk was once known as ‘Kalapani’ because, during every monsoon, it would be cut off from the rest of the world due to its remote location and challenging terrain. The festival was initiated as a tribute to the resilience and never-say-die spirit of the people of Dambuk, who have thrived despite these challenges. It was also an attempt to bring Dambuk and its juicy oranges to the global stage. And what better way to achieve this than through music, which has universal acceptance, and adventure, because reaching Dambuk itself was an adventure!
Tell us about the journey of the festival since its inception.
The festival was the brain child of Abu Tayeng, an IAS officer, senior bureaucrat, and Dambuk resident who conceptualised the idea of combining adventure and music using the terrain/rainforest offered by Dambuk and fusing it with music from across the globe. Since its inception in 2015, the Orange Festival has grown exponentially. Starting as a modest gathering, it has evolved into a celebrated event that attracts artistes, adventure enthusiasts, and tourists from around the world. The festival has become synonymous with cultural pride, high-energy performances, and thrilling activities.
What kind of adventure activities can one take part in this year?
This year, attendees can enjoy activities such as zip-lining, white water rafting, giant swing, paintball, rock climbing, ATV rides, free fall, trekking, etc. Each activity is designed to cater to varying levels of adventure, ensuring an exciting experience for everyone. Besides, visitors can also witness and come face to face with monster off-roading vehicles in the iconic Orange 4x4 Fury, an adventure sports event at Manabhum rainforest, Dibang and Sisar rivers, which is supported by the Department of Youth Affairs Government of Arunachal Pradesh and JK Tyre.
What does the musical lineup look like?
Like every year, the 2024 lineup features an eclectic mix of international, national, and regional artists. From high-energy rock bands to soulful folk musicians, the festival promises something for every music enthusiast cutting across all genres, including Kee Marcello and Divine.
Over the years, how has the festival become a central focus for promoting tourism?
By drawing attention to Dambuk, the festival has boosted tourism in the region significantly. Visitors not only attend the festival, but also explore the natural beauty, rich heritage, and warm hospitality of Arunachal Pradesh. It has become a gateway for travellers to discover the state’s hidden gems like Anini, Parshuram Kund, Bongal Yapgo, a stone fortification built during the country’s war of independence. The festival has not only contributed to tourism but also has seen the growth of entrepreneurship and business.
How do you retain the novelty factor in each edition?
Each year, we strive to introduce new adventure activities, collaborate with fresh musical talents, and incorporate elements that reflect the evolving ethos of the region. The fusion of music, adventure, and local culture ensures that the festival remains unique and exciting every edition.
What are three tips for first-time visitors to the festival?
1. Pack light but include essentials like sturdy shoes, warm clothing, and a rain jacket
2. Arrive early to explore the surrounding areas and fully experience the festival.
3. Embrace the local culture and cuisine—it’s an integral part of the
festival experience.
Come with an open mind and a hunger for adventure.
How do you see the festival grow as an event in the next five years?
We aim to make the festival a global landmark event, attracting more diverse audiences and participants. The vision is to amplify its role in promoting sustainable tourism and fostering cultural exchange while preserving the authenticity of Dambuk.
The festival will be held from December 13-15, 2024 at Dambuk, Arunachal Pradesh. Tickets can be availed through the official website.