Rishabh Shah's new single 'Tere Jaisa' is a heartfelt ode to love

Renowned music composer and music producer Rishabh Shah has released his latest single Tere Jaisa. The song is brilliantly sung by Junaid Ahmed and penned beautifully by Rishi Upadhyay. The track beautifully explores the intricate journey of love, loss and self discovery. With its rich orchestration and wonderful story telling, Tere Jaisa is poised to connect deeply with anyone who has experienced the power of love.

“I wanted to capture the intensity of love in its purest form,” Rishabh shares. In a world often focused on self-fulfillment, Tere Jaisa serves as a reminder that true fulfillment comes from surrendering to love completely. The song evokes emotions that are deeply personal yet universally relatable, making it an anthem for anyone who has experienced the depths of love.

Drawing from over a decade of experience in the Indian music industry and his Western classical training, Rishabh's signature style shines through in this emotive piece. His previous work, including the acclaimed soundtrack for Netflix's Ankahi Kahaniya, underscores his versatility as a composer and arranger.

Tere Jaisa features intricate arrangements enhanced by the talented Vinayak Salvi’s nylon guitar playing, which add an introspective quality to the song. Additional backing vocals, also arranged by Rishabh, further elevate the emotional quotient. The track was mixed by Ajinkya Dhapare at The Sonic Station and mastered by Gethin John at Hafod Mastering in Wales, ensuring a rich listening experience.

Celebrate the boundless power of love through this exquisite piece of music which is now available across all platforms.