Tanya Shanker unveils new EP ‘CYBERFANTASY’, a captivating journey into the digital age

Bangalore-based singer-songwriter Tanya Shanker has officially released her highly anticipated EP, CYBERFANTASY. At just 19, Tanya has already made waves in the music industry, creating a unique sound that combines the nostalgia of early 2000s dance music with modern pop and rock influences. CYBERFANTASY transports listeners into a vibrant world of infectious melodies and dynamic rhythms, echoing the iconic sounds of legends like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

The EP features five compelling tracks that delve into the complexities of online love and the impact of technology on personal relationships. Co-composed and produced by Richard Andrew Dudley along with contributions from notable artists like Yogesh Pradhan and Jamie Dudley CYBERFANTASY is a testament to Tanya’s evolution as an artiste. The title track that goes by the same name, uniquely blurs the lines between reality and fantasy, capturing the struggles of sustaining an internet-based relationship while addressing feelings of loneliness through the creation of an imaginary partner.