Tanya Shanker unveils new EP ‘CYBERFANTASY’, a captivating journey into the digital age

Bangalore-based singer-songwriter Tanya Shanker has officially released her highly anticipated EP, CYBERFANTASY. At just 19, Tanya has already made waves in the music industry, creating a unique sound that combines the nostalgia of early 2000s dance music with modern pop and rock influences. CYBERFANTASY transports listeners into a vibrant world of infectious melodies and dynamic rhythms, echoing the iconic sounds of legends like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.
The EP features five compelling tracks that delve into the complexities of online love and the impact of technology on personal relationships. Co-composed and produced by Richard Andrew Dudley along with contributions from notable artists like Yogesh Pradhan and Jamie Dudley CYBERFANTASY is a testament to Tanya’s evolution as an artiste. The title track that goes by the same name, uniquely blurs the lines between reality and fantasy, capturing the struggles of sustaining an internet-based relationship while addressing feelings of loneliness through the creation of an imaginary partner.
“I wanted to create something that resonates with our digital experiences,” Tanya shares. “In a world where we often feel disconnected, CYBERFANTASY explores the highs and lows of online relationships, offering listeners a chance to reflect on their own journeys through love and technology.”
Tanya's exceptional vocal ability and songwriting maturity shine through in this collection, dealing with themes that are increasingly relatable in today’s digital landscape. Her powerful vocals and passionate delivery resonate throughout the EP, making it a must-listen for fans of modern pop.
Having already made a name for herself with her debut EP Battlefield and subsequent releases, including What Lies Beneath and the hit single Phoenix, Tanya has captivated audiences across India. Her remarkable live performances — most notably at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland — has further solidified her status as an emerging star on the indie music scene.