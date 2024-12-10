Thaikkudam Bridge, who recently performed in Hyderabad, get candid in an exclusive interaction

Over a decade ago, they started building their musical empire in the South. Today, the 15-member band makes heads bang and adrenalines rush across India and throughout the world.

Be it Fish Rock, Chathe, One, or Urumbu, their multi-layered and multi-genre music breaks linguistic barriers to offer an unparalleled sense of freshness, melody, and depth to fans. Yes, that is Thaikkudam Bridge, which recently performed at Odeum By Prism, Financial District.

Five members of the band - Govind Vasantha (founder, vocals, and violin), Mithun Raju (lead guitar), Vian Fernandes (vocals and bass guitar), Ruthin Thej (keyboard), and Anish Gopalkrishnan (vocals) - spoke to CE about music, life, and more.

Excerpts.

What makes Thaikkudam Bridge special?

Govind: Its members. Everyone’s musical background is different; I mean, we have seven different types of singers but somehow, we come together so well.

Mithun: I’ll have to second that. For example, Krishna Bongane and Nila Madhab Mohapatra are trained Hindustani singers and stick to their strengths while others sing rock or folk. This is indeed a unique combination.

Vian: We have every generation listening to us. Little kids, teenagers, their parents, and grandparents - everyone relates and connects to our music, be it heavy or melodic. That is what helped us build what we call our ‘bridge family’ for the last 11 years.

Ruthin: Apart from different genres, each member has his own personality but we deliver it as a team.

Anish: Our music and the love for each other. We are like a family and it shows in our music too.

Take us back to the origin of Thaikkudam.

Govind: So around 11 years ago, I was in Chennai. My cousin Siddharth Menon was trying to get into the music industry at the time. I was thinking of just gathering all our friends for a two-day jamming session. And it happened, just like that. No plan, nothing. We jammed for two days near a bridge called Thaikkudam Bridge, Kerala. We named our band after the bridge.



What should the aim of music be?

Govind: One word - peace.

Mithun: One is happiness and secondly, music can be a tool for social reform.

Vian: If you ask me right now, it is happiness. But there are going to be sad moments and so, I think music should comfort one in every mood. The playlist keeps changing based on the mood. Music is one of the elements that’s very nostalgic to us because it takes us back to our memories, our childhood. It captures every emotion in the form of notes. And those notes resonate with us when we listen to it. So, I think that’s what the aim of music is, no?

Anish: According to me, it should make each and everyone happy. Even if you’re playing a sad song, it should get someone’s spirits up.

Ruthin: The emotion of music has to be conveyed to everybody.

What are your thoughts on Hyderabad?

Govind: The Hyderabadi crowd is an absolutely superb crowd to play for. So far, all our shows here have been successful.

Vian: For Thaikkudam Bridge, Hyderabad has been a very welcoming place. Though we’ve had fewer gigs here, the city is always full of energy and surprises. The nightlife and live music scene is very active here too; there are so many clubs which encourage musicians to perform.

How do you overcome creative differences?

Anish: We value and respect each and everyone’s ideas. Even if we have a disagreement, it lasts just a few seconds.

Vian: There is a very respectful bonding between everyone in the band. And that is what has helped us make music for 11 years. We stay in different parts of the country and practice separately, meeting only once or twice a year to jam. So, everything happens on WhatsApp actually (laughs) - when we can’t decide on something, we do a poll! Playing with musicians like these on stage everyday is a blessing altogether.

How was the experience of playing with AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraja?

Ruthin: Both AR Rahman sir and Ilaiyaraja sir are very encouraging and supportive. I recall that we had prepared well and were confident for Rahman sir’s show. But of course, there was nervousness too. We went on stage and he was right in front of us, and he smiled and waved at me. I lost it!

And in Ilaiyaraja sir’s show, there were around 5,000 people watching us. I remember how sir came backstage to meet us. We felt honoured and I was so proud of us.



What does music mean to you?

Govind: For me, it is the search for inner peace.

Mithun: When I’m into my music, the world closes down and there are no worries. That is what music means to me.

Ruthin: My father is a musician. So, I’ve been listening to music every morning since I was a baby. I will say that music is a mother to me.

Vian: Music is a celebration for me.

Anish: Music is magic for me.

If not a musician, what would you be?

Govind: No idea at all

Mithun: I have no clue!

Vian: A long distance-runner. I’ve finished a full marathon, which was 42 kilometers. You know, perhaps I’ve had multiple births, where I have maybe been a sailor, a shepherd, and then an athlete. That’s probably why I love so many things - I’m attracted to the mountains, I’m attracted to the sea…(laughs)

Ruthin: I would be teaching music!

Anish: I love working out. I would have gotten into professional bodybuilding or powerlifting.

Are you going to surprise us with some upcoming albums?

Govind: We are trying to surprise ourselves first (laughs). We are working on it - there is still no theme just yet. We are trying to do something different from the last two albums. The first album, Navarasam, had many heavy sounds while the second album, Namah, featured artists from India and beyond. This time, we want to do something different and explore more musical avenues.

— Story by Nitika Krishna