Coldplay India Tour: Jasleen Royal revealed to be the special guest

Singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal, is all set to join the legendary British rock band, Coldplay, as a special guest during their highly anticipated India tour.

The talented artiste, known for her soulful tracks like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Love You Zindagi and Ranjha, will be sharing the stage with Coldplay at multiple venues across India in January 2025. This incredible collaboration promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.