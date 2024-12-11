Coldplay India Tour: Jasleen Royal revealed to be the special guest

Singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal, is all set to join the legendary British rock band, Coldplay, as a special guest during their highly anticipated India tour.
The talented artiste, known for her soulful tracks like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Love You Zindagi and Ranjha, will be sharing the stage with Coldplay at multiple venues across India in January 2025. This incredible collaboration promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans.
As per a media source Jasleen expressed her excitement about the opportunity in a statement, stating, "I am thrilled and honored to be sharing the stage with Coldplay. Their music has been a huge inspiration to me, and I can't wait to perform for our incredible fans in India."
Fans can expect a mesmerising blend of Indian and international music as Jasleen and Coldplay create magic on stage. With her chart-topping hits and captivating performances, Jasleen is sure to add an extra spark to the already electrifying Coldplay concerts.
Coldplay's India tour is part of their massive Music of the Spheres World Tour, which has already broken records with over 10 million tickets sold worldwide. The band's setlist includes iconic hits like Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You and Viva La Vida, promising a nostalgic journey for fans.
This is Coldplay's second visit to India, having previously performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai in 2016. Their return to the country is highly anticipated, and the addition of Jasleen Royal as a special guest adds an extra layer of excitement to the tour.