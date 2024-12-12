A journey of self-discovery

This Indie singer has been captivating music lovers with her soulful voice on social media. Meet Gini, a young artiste who is now taking her original music to cities across the country as part of her Cozy India Tour. From writing songs as a child to becoming a social media sensation, her rise has been phenomenal. After a concert in Hyderabad, she talks to CE about her musical journey, the excitement of performing live, connecting with fans, and more.

Excerpts.

How did it feel to perform in Hyderabad as a part of your Cozy India Tour?

There’s something truly magical about returning to a place that feels like home, and for me, that place is Hyderabad. It has always held a special place in my heart, but this time, it feels even more significant. In the past, my music was mostly heard at school events or competitions, which is exciting. But stepping into Hyderabad with an audience ready to hear my songs, Gini’s songs, was a completely new experience. Seeing people connect with my work felt incredible. But it was not just about the music but about being surrounded by old friends and familiar faces, which made this return feel like a true homecoming in all senses.

Any crazy fan moments from the show that stood out to you?

The response from the crowd was beyond anything I could have imagined, and I was absolutely buzzing with excitement because of the audience response. They knew all of my catchphrases, like every single one, and started quoting them right back to me — this felt surreal. It was like we were all in sync, connected by these little moments we’d shared. Then came the moment we all had been waiting for — Sukhoon. They didn’t just sing along but sang it louder than I did, and honestly, it was a proud moment. It felt like all that effort had come to life in the best possible way. Does it feel surreal to see your dream come to life, and how did you feel during your first show?

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been someone who enjoys solitude. After finishing 12th grade last year, I decided to take a gap year. During this time, my parents were posted to a remote location, leaving me in a place where I was the only one of my age. Watching my friends go to college and video call me to tell their college stories felt very isolating since I was taking a gap year, but it also sparked a shift in me. The idea of chasing my dream of making music became my escape, and that’s how Aasaan was born. What started as music turned into a journey of self-discovery, connecting with people through shared experiences.

Can you share more about your journey and how you got into singing and songwriting?

Born in Dehradun and raised across India, I like to think of myself as a true ‘India ka bacha’. My dad, a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, and my mom, an author, both instilled in me a love for exploration and creativity. They encouraged me to pursue whatever sparked my interest, and that freedom led me to writing and music. I started writing poetry at six; it was just a jumble of words but gradually, as I read more and listened to my mom’s storytelling, I got hooked. Music followed in a similar way — starting with the harmonium, then the guitar, piano, and more. By 14, I was learning music production, often turning to YouTube for tips. It was just like an accumulation of whatever excited me and I would just pick it up quickly, learn it as much as I needed to learn it, and then move on. I kept picking up skills like Pokemon — that’s how I describe it.

What inspires your songwriting process and is there a message you aim to convey through your music?

Art is all about connection — it’s rooted in human emotion, connection and relation. I often feel like a conduit, channelling the feelings and stories of the people I meet into my music. Most of what I create comes from what I’ve felt secondhand. I want my work to have a permanence that I’ve never had in my life, something lasting in a world where nothing stays the same. My music is like a patchwork quilt, made up of the influences, stories, and emotions I’ve gathered, offering warmth and comfort to anyone who listens.

Can you share the process behind your latest song?

Aasaan, my latest song, was released a couple of months ago, though I can’t quite recall the exact date. (laughs) For me, writing a song usually happens quickly. I can draft an entire song in about 30 minutes to an hour when I’m alone. My mind races faster than my hands, so I scribble down lyrics in messy Hindi while composing the melody on the go. With Aasaan, it all started with just me, my guitar, my iPad and a notebook, but I soon felt the need for another perspective. That’s when producer Aditya Shukla stepped in. He helped me make sense of all the ideas swirling in my head. The song itself explores two contrasting emotions — the first half portrays someone who feels drawn to the outside world, full of tempting possibilities, but is unsure if they’ll ever find a place to call home. The second half is about someone who has ventured out, succeeded, but now feels a longing for home, and is now afraid to risk everything they’ve worked so hard for.

If you had to summarise your journey till now in the form of lyrics, what would it be?

Naam gum jaayega, chehra yeh badal jaayega. Meri aawaz hi pehchaan hai, gar yaad rahe.

What upcoming projects or collaborations can people look forward to?

My focus is always on the short-term goals, and the first one is wrapping up the Cozy India Tour, with just five more cities to go. We also have other shows coming up, like the Doom Music Festival and Hornbill Festival, which I’m really looking forward to. My priority is performing live and giving people an experience they’ll enjoy. Alongside that, I’m working on new music, which includes stepping out of my indie comfort zone into a more refined sound. It’s all about experimentation, and I’m excited to see how people react to it.

— Story by Darshita Jain