Anoushka Shankar receives two Grammy nominations for her albums 'Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn' and 'A Rock Somewhere'

Anoushka Shankar is poised to make history on a global platform! The renowned sitar player has earned two Grammy nominations for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for her solo album Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn and Best Global Performance for her collaboration on A Rock Somewhere with Jacob Collier and Varijashree Venugopal. A trailblazer as a composer and sitarist, Shankar masterfully blends genres ranging from classical and contemporary to acoustic and electronic. Daughter of the legendary sitarist Pandit Ravi Shankar, Anoushka has now amassed a total of 11 Grammy nominations for her exceptional contribution to music.

For those unacquainted, Shankar received her first Grammy nomination in 2002 in the then-named World Music Category for her album Live at Carnegie Hall, thereby becoming the first Indian woman to be nominated and the youngest-ever nominee in that category. In 2005, she became the first Indian musician to perform at the Grammys and later served as Presenter for the Awards in 2016. She has since delivered multiple performances at the event, including one during the lockdown and another last year with Pakistan-origin artist Arooj Aftab. Over the years, Shankar has earned Grammy nominations for her solo albums, including Rise (2006), Traveller (2013), Traces of You (2015), Home (2016), Land of Gold (2017), Love Letters (2021), and Between Us… (2023).