Arijit Singh’s India tour expands: New cities added

Indian musical sensation Arijit Singh, who is currently on tour across the country, has added new cities to his existing expansive list. The singer will now be visiting cities like Jaipur on January 25, 2025 Chandigarh on February 15, 2025 Cuttack on March 2, 2025 and Indore on April 5, 2025. Kicking off in November 2024 and continuing through April 2025, this multi-city extravaganza promises to be Arijit Singh's most ambitious tour yet.

Arijit began his tour last month with a concert in Bengaluru on November 30. He also recently performed in Hyderabad on December 7. The tour's expansion adds a whole new level of excitement as Arijit takes the stage for the very first time in many of these destinations.

The Apna Bana Le hit maker has also been busy in playback with many new and upcoming releases. Arijit said in a statement earlier, "I am thrilled to be back on tour, there is nothing like performing live on stage and witnessing the love and joy of so many people. I am eager to see the audience’s reactions to this new setlist — we have specially reworked almost every track, including the hits, to bring something fresh to the stage. The compositions will differ from released versions, and I have a few surprises lined up for the audience, too!"