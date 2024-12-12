Diljit Dosanjh shares teaser for his new track ‘Don’ ft. a surprise Shah Rukh Khan voiceover

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming song, Don. The teaser, which features Diljit in a stylish avatar, has already created a buzz on social media. However, it’s the surprise voiceover by none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan that has truly taken fans by storm.
In the 30-second teaser, Shah Rukh’s voiceover sets the tone for the song, delivering a powerful message about ambition and determination. “There’s an old saying, you need to work hard to reach the top. But if you want to stay on top, you need your mother’s blessings. It’s not just hard to reach me, it’s impossible. Because no matter how high the dust flies, it can’t sully the sky,” Shah Rukh says in Hindi in the video.
Diljit captioned the video, “Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye (If one wants to stay on top, you’ll need your mother’s blessing). ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrk. Surprise Anytime.” Fans were quick to express their excitement, with many commenting on the unexpected collaboration between the two superstars.
This isn’t the first time the two have expressed admiration for each other. During his recent concert in Kolkata, Diljit chanted the Kolkata Knight Riders’ slogan, Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo, paying homage to Shah Rukh, who owns the IPL team. Shah Rukh responded to the gesture on X, thanking Diljit for bringing joy to the City of Joy.
As fans eagerly await the full song, the teaser has already generated immense excitement and anticipation.