Diljit Dosanjh shares teaser for his new track ‘Don’ ft. a surprise Shah Rukh Khan voiceover

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming song, Don. The teaser, which features Diljit in a stylish avatar, has already created a buzz on social media. However, it’s the surprise voiceover by none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan that has truly taken fans by storm.

In the 30-second teaser, Shah Rukh’s voiceover sets the tone for the song, delivering a powerful message about ambition and determination. “There’s an old saying, you need to work hard to reach the top. But if you want to stay on top, you need your mother’s blessings. It’s not just hard to reach me, it’s impossible. Because no matter how high the dust flies, it can’t sully the sky,” Shah Rukh says in Hindi in the video.