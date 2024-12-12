Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey to host 'A Motown Christmas'

Motown’s rich legacy takes centre stage this holiday season with A Motown Christmas, a festive special hosted by the legendary Smokey Robinson and rising star Halle Bailey. The programme, airing Wednesday night on NBC and streaming the following day on Peacock, promises a musical journey honouring the iconic record label that shaped American music and culture.

The event bridges generations of talent, featuring a stellar lineup that includes Gladys Knight, Andra Day, The Temptations, Jamie Foxx, Ashanti, BeBe Winans, JoJo, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Jordin Sparks, Machine Gun Kelly, October London, and Pentatonix. With solo acts, duets, and group medleys, the special will showcase more than 25 Motown classics, such as ABC, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Dancing in the Streets, I Heard It Through the Grapevine, My Girl, Reach Out (I’ll Be There), and Superstition. The music will be performed live by an 11-piece band led by Emmy Award-winning musical director Rickey Minor.

For Smokey Robinson, 84, Motown’s magic is timeless. The Miracles frontman and former Motown vice president reflected on the label’s enduring influence: “Motown’s music is universal. It resonates with every generation because the stories and emotions are so honest. Kids who haven’t been born yet will grow up knowing these songs.” Robinson’s own performances during the special will include Tracks of My Tears, Tears of a Clown, and Being With You.

Halle Bailey, best known for her role in Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid, brings a fresh perspective to the celebration. She’ll perform a medley of Diana Ross and The Supremes’ hits, including Stop (In the Name of Love), Baby Love, and You Keep Me Hanging On. For Bailey, the connection to Motown runs deep. Growing up, her grandfather’s Christmas traditions in South Carolina featured Motown as the soundtrack to family gatherings. “The first Motown song I remember hearing was The Tracks of My Tears,” she shared. “Performing these songs now feels like coming full circle. Motown has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”

Robinson reminisced about Motown’s unique Christmas traditions, recalling how he and Motown founder Berry Gordy once exchanged elaborate holiday gifts. “That was a long time ago,” he said with a chuckle. Now, their celebrations are more about connecting on a personal level, often over casual calls or visits.

Motown’s legacy extends far beyond its music. When Berry Gordy founded the label, he gave Black musicians a platform to showcase their talent during an era of racial barriers in mainstream media. The label’s groundbreaking impact not only introduced the world to legends like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and The Supremes but also inspired generations of artists. The Motown Museum in Detroit, housed in Gordy’s original headquarters, continues to honour this history, offering visitors a glimpse into the studio where countless hits were recorded before Motown relocated to California in 1972.

Reflecting on the show’s universal appeal, Bailey said, “The longevity of Motown’s music lies in its truth and honesty. Each song tells a story that resonates deeply, no matter who you are.” Robinson added, “Motown’s message is timeless. It’s a celebration of life, love, and unity.”

With its mix of nostalgia and fresh interpretations, A Motown Christmas captures the essence of the label’s enduring spirit. As Robinson and Bailey take the stage together, their partnership symbolises the bridge between Motown’s storied past and its vibrant future—a perfect harmony for the holiday season.