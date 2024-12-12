Subhi unveils her latest track 'Khel'

Rising artiste Subhi recently released her latest single, Khel, a powerful anthem about modern-day dating and self-empowerment that builds on her successful debut track Intezaar. With Khel, Subhi continues to make her mark in the Indian music scene, showcasing her unique sound and relatable lyrics.

After enchanting audiences with her debut Punjabi song Intezaar, a heartfelt exploration of love and longing, Subhi has released her latest track "Khel," which delves into the intricate games played in contemporary dating. The track draws inspiration from Subhi's conversations with friends and the frustrations many experience in their pursuit of genuine connections, crafting a bold message about self-respect and authenticity. Khel speaks to a new generation of confident women who are aware of the dating landscape and ready to reclaim their power.

"I wrote Khel to reflect the experiences of those who feel disillusioned in their search for true love," Subhi explains. "In today's fast-paced world, everyone seems eager to explore options rather than commit, and I wanted to emphasise that honesty and authenticity still matter." She continues, "While talking to my single friends, it became clear how exhausted they were from the dating game — whether through word of mouth or dating apps. This inspired me to write this song. People today don’t have much time to invest in just one person; they want to test the waters, but this game isn't always fair."

Following a remarkable start to her career, Subhi is quickly establishing herself as a notable figure in the Punjabi music industry as well. Her single Intezaar not only garnered traction but also resonated with listeners' emotions, propelling her into the spotlight. Her collaborative efforts — including co-writing the song Stormrider for actress Jacqueline Fernandez and contributions to the upcoming film Khwaabon Ka Jhamela — have showcased her versatility and commitment to storytelling in her music.