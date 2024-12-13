The influence of folk music in Bollywood

Folk music has always been at the heart of Bollywood, bringing with it a sense of authenticity and cultural richness that makes the songs timeless. It’s no surprise that some of Bollywood’s most iconic tracks are rooted in the melodies, rhythms and stories of India’s folk traditions.

Folk music tells tales of love, loss, joy and spirituality, often reflecting the life and emotions of rural India. These universal themes strike a chord with people everywhere, making folk-inspired Bollywood songs relatable and deeply moving. For instance, classics like Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho and Mehndi Hai Rachnewali borrow heavily from the simplicity and beauty of folk tunes, which is why they continue to resonate even today.

In the early days of Bollywood, composers like S.D. Burman and Naushad were pioneers in weaving folk music into their compositions. S.D. Burman’s connection to Bengali folk music brought a raw, earthy charm to his work, while Naushad often incorporated the sounds of Rajasthani and Awadhi traditions. These songs became more than just music — they carried the soul of India to audiences far and wide.

In modern times, Bollywood has found innovative ways to keep folk music alive by blending it with contemporary sounds. Movies like Lagaan and Swades used folk-inspired tracks to ground their stories in India’s heartland. A.R. Rahman’s Chhaiyya Chhaiyya, with its Sufi folk roots, became a global sensation by mixing tradition with modern beats. Similarly, Gangs of Wasseypur reintroduced Bhojpuri folk to mainstream audiences with its raw and unapologetic energy.

It’s not just the melodies but also the instruments and voices that bring folk influences to life in Bollywood. Instruments like the dhol, ektara and bansuri often take centrestage in these songs, adding depth and authenticity. Folk singers like Ila Arun and Kailash Kher have also played a crucial role in bridging the gap between traditional and commercial music, giving Bollywood a unique and diverse sound.

Folk music isn’t just an influence in Bollywood — it’s a reminder of India’s roots. By embracing and reimagining folk traditions, Bollywood keeps these age-old sounds alive, ensuring they continue to touch hearts across generations.