RaGa sisters’ eureka moment at Hyderabad

If you think classical music is ‘boring’, ‘old-fashioned’, or something young people can’t connect with, attending a Ranjani-Gayatri concert will just change your mind. You’ll be captivated even before the opening notes of the tambura recede.

At Kalasagaram’s 57th Annual Festival of Music, Dance, and Drama, the duo’s concert stood out — not just for the music but also for the devotional fervourwhich filled the hearts of rasikas. Amidst their packed schedule, CE had the privilege of chatting with the renowned RaGa sisters about music and more.

Excerpts.

Could you say a few words about your performance at Kalasagaram?

It has been quite some time since our previous live concert for Kalasagaram, and the overwhelming love we received was truly heartwarming. The grounds under the shamiana were packed to capacity, with people even sitting outside and watching the concert on large screens. Students and young fans gathered near the dais, creating a vibrant atmosphere that reaffirmed classical music’s enduring appeal. It’s clear that this art form is still valued, sought after, and enjoyed by a large and diverse audience.

We hope this becomes the norm for all concerts in the future. What stood out even more was the quality of the audience. Their listening intensity and enthusiasm have consistently supported us throughout our musical journey and growth.

They responded with remarkable energy to the most intricate and technical aspects of our performance — whether it was the Ragam Thanam Pallavi, the four-raga parallel Graha Bhedam presentation, or the elaborate alapanas. Moments like these remind us why we do what we do.

When you look back at your journey, how do you feel about the path you’ve travelled on?

When we started as violinists, we never imagined transitioning to vocalists. And when we stepped into the world of vocal music, we didn’t expect such a warm and enthusiastic embrace from music lovers.

What challenges did you face in your journey and what motivates you to keep going during tough times?

In professional life, we often encounter stonewalls, many of which arise from age and gender-related stereotypes that persist within the ecosystem. These barriers manifest, delaying recognition, respect, and rewards.

There are also opportunity costs associated with not engaging in active PR work, which can affect one’s positioning and influence on public opinion. Many influential writers and journalists tend to focus on the ‘talks’ of musicians, judging their abilities based on those discussions rather than their actual music.

We’ve heard of editorial powers diluting or even rejecting articles, with some dismissing proposals for cover stories with the remark, ‘What’s the hurry? Let some more time pass before we print superlatives.’

However, what is truly heartening is that real music fans vote with their presence in concert halls. They recognise the music and the musicians behind it, and that kind of validation is empowering. It motivates us to continue our journey.

If not classical music, what other career paths would you have pursued?

Gayatri: Writer, entrepreneur

Ranjani: Dancing, theatre

You began your musical journey as a violin duo and later transitioned to vocal performances. How did this transition come about?

Our first concert as vocalists happened at the insistence of our guru, PS Narayanaswamy, who believed our singing abilities shouldn’t remain hidden from the world. At the time, we were well-established in our careers as violinists and initially hesitant to step into vocal performances. The ‘eureka moment’ of self-discovery and confidence came during a concert for TTD in Chennai. It was there that we experienced an immense sense of joy and artistic freedom. From that day forward, there was no turning back, and our transition to full-time vocalists felt natural and inevitable.

You perform in multiple languages. Do you speak and understand all these languages, or is your knowledge limited to their musical aspects?

Growing up in Mumbai gave us the unique advantage of exposure to a variety of languages and their sounds — Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. Paying attention to the accent and natural flow of each language, whether it’s Kannada or Marathi, has always been a priority for us. We are fluent in Tamil, Marathi, and Hindi, and have a working knowledge of Kannada and Telugu. Understanding the lyrics and their meanings is equally important to us, as it allows us to sing with accuracy and capture the correct nuances of each piece.

You have had the privilege of learning from stalwarts like Sangita Bhushanam Prof TS Krishnaswami and Padma Bhushan Sangeeta Kala Acharya PS Narayanaswamy. Beyond music, what values or qualities have you imbibed from your gurus that have enriched both your personal and professional life?

We have learned countless lessons along the way. Both our gurus have, through example, shown us how to lead an elevated life rooted in integrity, generosity, and purity of thought and action — our greatest blessing.

TSK sir was truly an uttama purusha. His gentle words and soothing voice still echo in our minds. He lived with simplicity and grace, steadfastly walking the chakkani raja margam of life, undistracted by the negative bylanes of pettiness. This philosophy was the motto of his life, and he embodied it every moment.

Sri PS Narayanaswamy was an extraordinarily generous and warm-hearted guru. His sense of humour, unreserved sharing of knowledge, and wholehearted nurturing have enriched not only us but countless other students.

Our parents, N Balasubramanian and Meenakshi, taught us that success is as much an inward journey as an outward one. They instilled in us that the pursuit of musical excellence is a lifelong quest and emphasised balancing personal and professional lives with sincerity and humility.

Tell us about your inspiration while creating music.

Inspiration comes from everywhere. A random piece of music, even from another genre, can spark inspiration. Having said that, we keep going back to our old favourites — KV Narayanaswamy, S Kalyanaraman, N Rajam.

Since you have performed in Hyderabad multiple times, do you have any memorable moments associated with the city?

We have occasionally gone jewellery shopping in the city and always find some lovely pieces here! We also love the sweet, crisp Pootharekallu, and we make it a point to savour this whenever we can!

