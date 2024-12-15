Rest in Beats: Anupam Kher, Naveen Patnaik mourn the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain

Divinity ran through his hands while he played the Raga Jog, Fusion and the masterpieces in the Shakti album. He had the ability to make the crowd laugh, smile, sit on the edge of their seats and even at times cry listening to him. The demise of tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain has plummeted the world, musical and otherwise, into a vacuum that can never be truly fulfilled.
'Ustad' Zakir Hussain left for his heavenly abode last night, as confirmed by his family, in a San Francisco Hospital in the USA, where he was receiving treatment for health issues. While the world is still coming to terms with the fact that they have to grapple with his absence, the five-times Grammy- award winner and Padma Vibhushan awardee leaves behind his wife and two daughters.
Social media has been pouring in with condolences and heartfelt messages from industry colleagues and fans alike, to pass on the baton of 'Shakti' to deal with his untimely loss.
While Kamal Haasan tweets, "Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank You. "; Actor Anupam Kher penned a hindi poem while he grieved this global loss.
Zakir was the eldest son of tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha Qureshi and started his journey into music quite early in life. He played at his first concert at the age of 11. Despite leading a struggle-filled life, his talent won the hearts of millions of people and he rose to fame with legendary performances like playing for George Harrison's album Living in the Material World or John Handy's Hard work. Apart from his performances, he was music advisor to the 1999 Cannes nominated Malayalam movie Vanaprastham.
Former Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik consoled, "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain. He was one of the greatest ambassadors of Indian music who showcased the world the profound depth of indian classical music through Tabla. His spellbinding rhythm weaved magic which touched the souls spoke languages beyond words. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, friends and countless followers."
What set his musical talent apart from many of his contemporaries was his ability to make music out of any object with a flat surface including daily -use items. His album, Planet Drum which was co-created by Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead fame, went on to win him his first Grammy Award in 1992 for the Best World Music Album followed by The Global Drum Project in 2009 and three-wins in 2024. Zakir also contributed music for films like Manto (2018) and Monkey Man (2024).
He was a leading global ambassador for Indian classical music and had the ability to charm the listener's hearts with his unique rhythms and melodies. His enthusiasm to present and perform something new to surprise the world along with his innocent smile would always be etched in the memories.
In mythology it is said that the realm of divinity is one filled with sweet melodies and rhythms and probably that is where his rhythms would echo forever now!