Rest in Beats: Anupam Kher, Naveen Patnaik mourn the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain

Divinity ran through his hands while he played the Raga Jog, Fusion and the masterpieces in the Shakti album. He had the ability to make the crowd laugh, smile, sit on the edge of their seats and even at times cry listening to him. The demise of tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain has plummeted the world, musical and otherwise, into a vacuum that can never be truly fulfilled.

'Ustad' Zakir Hussain left for his heavenly abode last night, as confirmed by his family, in a San Francisco Hospital in the USA, where he was receiving treatment for health issues. While the world is still coming to terms with the fact that they have to grapple with his absence, the five-times Grammy- award winner and Padma Vibhushan awardee leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Social media has been pouring in with condolences and heartfelt messages from industry colleagues and fans alike, to pass on the baton of 'Shakti' to deal with his untimely loss.

While Kamal Haasan tweets, "Zakir Bhai! He left too soon. Yet we are grateful for the times he gave us and what he left behind in the form of his art. Goodbye and Thank You. "; Actor Anupam Kher penned a hindi poem while he grieved this global loss.