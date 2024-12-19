Welsh artiste Mari Mathias talks about Welsh music and folk culture

The Hornbill Festival at Nagaland was a true blend of folk culture attracting people from all over the globe to witness its charms and grandeur. The music festival held under its aegis, saw the performance of Welsh artiste Mari Mathias who presented a vibrant blend of traditional Welsh music, interwoven with storytelling through songs that celebrate Welsh heritage and nature. She also collaborated with reputed Naga artiste Seyievinuo Chuzho which fostered true multi-cultural collaboration to show the diversity in musical heritage and one which engaged the audience.

Her performance was part of the collaboration between British Council and the State of Nagaland through "Two Nations of Culture and Innovation". We speak to Mari on the sidelines of the Festival to know more about Welsh folk, culture, the need of the hour to preserve folk heritage and more.

Excerpts: