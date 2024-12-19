Welsh artiste Mari Mathias talks about Welsh music and folk culture
The Hornbill Festival at Nagaland was a true blend of folk culture attracting people from all over the globe to witness its charms and grandeur. The music festival held under its aegis, saw the performance of Welsh artiste Mari Mathias who presented a vibrant blend of traditional Welsh music, interwoven with storytelling through songs that celebrate Welsh heritage and nature. She also collaborated with reputed Naga artiste Seyievinuo Chuzho which fostered true multi-cultural collaboration to show the diversity in musical heritage and one which engaged the audience.
Her performance was part of the collaboration between British Council and the State of Nagaland through "Two Nations of Culture and Innovation". We speak to Mari on the sidelines of the Festival to know more about Welsh folk, culture, the need of the hour to preserve folk heritage and more.
Excerpts:
What attracted you towards pursuing music as a career?
My attraction to pursuing music as a career stemmed from a deep emotional connection to its ability to tell stories and evoke feelings, particularly within the rich tapestry of folk music. Folk music in Wales and across the globe, resonates with me due to its authentic expression of cultural heritage, community narratives, and the way it captures the essence of human experience across generations. The communal aspect of folk traditions—the sharing of songs that reflect shared histories and values—fuels my passion, as I strive to contribute to and preserve this vibrant art form while exploring my own creative voice and heritage as a Welsh folk musician.
How do you fuse Welsh folk and indie music?
As an artiste, I like to fuse folk music with contemporary elements by blending traditional folk melodies and storytelling with modern instrumentation and production techniques. I incorporate acoustic instruments like guitar, flute, crwth, tagelharpa & fiddle - I then layer them with atmospheric sounds of electric guitar, far away harmonies, big reverb & rhythmic percussion beats, creating ambient textures and contemporary layers.
Lyrically, I maintain the authentic storytelling style of folk and traditional structures of Welsh folk songs, whilst exploring contemporary themes and personal experiences. I also like to write from an interesting perspective of folkloric Celtic stories, writing from the third or first person of the character itself in the folkloric tale, giving an in-depth formation to the story and expanding on unexplored themes.
I believe that collaboration is a great way to create new conversations around music, which can allow new ideas and fresh sounds from a ray of different perspectives from across the globe.
How has the Welsh culture inspired and motivated you to incorporate it into your music?
Welsh culture, with its rich traditions, haunting melodies, and vibrant language, has deeply inspired my music by providing a unique emotional resonance and storytelling depth. The influence of traditional Welsh folk songs and the beautiful landscapes of Wales evoke a sense of nostalgia and pride that I strive to capture in my compositions. It’s an honour for me to pass on these traditions and folk songs on to the next generation, preserving our language and culture strongly. Additionally, the community spirit and heartwarming gatherings common in Welsh culture motivate me to create music that fosters connection and celebrates shared experiences, allowing me to weave elements of my heritage into contemporary sounds.
How significant is it to bring folk music to the forefront to prevent them from getting lost?
Bringing folk music to the forefront is crucial for preserving cultural heritage and identity, as it encapsulates the stories, traditions, and values of communities. By highlighting and promoting folk music, we can ensure that these rich, diverse traditions are not lost to modern influences and globalization. This revival helps foster a sense of belonging, encourages intergenerational connections, and sparks interest in cultural diversity, ultimately enriching the global musical landscape.
Two trends in contemporary music that you see in 2025?
In 2025, two notable trends that will revolutionise the essence of contemporary music are the rise of blended genres, where artists fuse elements from various styles such as hip-hop, electronic, and traditional folk, creating innovative sounds that appeal to diverse audiences. I feel traditional folk music and folk fusions such as Folk-Jazz, Neo-folk, Chamber-Folk, psychedelic-folk, folk-africana & many more fusions are also gaining great popularity and interest by musicians and audiences who seek authenticity and connection to their ancestral roots, in a rapidly changing world.
This resurgence of fusion sounds is fueled by a growing appreciation for cultural heritage and the cross-pollination of genres, allowing contemporary artists to blend folk elements with modern, fresh & innovative music. Additionally, the rise of social media and streaming platforms has made it easier for diverse musical styles to reach global audiences, fostering a sense of community that values both nostalgia and creativity in their music and collaboration.