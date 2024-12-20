Fabulous@14 | Here are Indulge's picks of the best Bengaluru vocalists to look out for in 2025!

Another year around the sun has helped us explore the heartbeat of the musical landscape in Bengaluru even further. While 2024 seems to have been all about the rise and mix of genres — worlds colliding and embracing one another — we have this handpicked list of artistes who tell us what they want their 2025 to look like. These vocalists have been creating waves and ripples across the city, with the influences of their approach to the art form often being recognised outside Karnataka too…
Featuring Frizzell D’souza in our list of artistes to look out for in 2025 was a no-brainer. Having performed in this year’s much-fêted music fest Bandland, Frizzell has quickly been recognised as one of the most exciting artistes in the city. 2024 was a big year for her as she also released her EP – In My Asymmetry. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen in 2025 but I’m excited to work with people and collaborate with musicians because I’ve enjoyed doing that in 2024. I’m excited to just explore the range of musicality that can probably come out of me and study music. I’m also hopeful that Bengaluru infrastructure is going to get better. I hope for better venues or rather for the venues, that we currently have, to improve because there are a lot of great venues in the country and the city can definitely amp it up.”
If versatility is the question, then Soorya Praveen can be your answer for the coming year. With his musical talents ranging from vocals, guitar, bass guitar, rhythm and beat pads, there is very little that he cannot do. An integral part of the popular hip-hop outfit from Bengaluru Till Apes, Soorya has also lent his talents during concerts with artistes like Dot., Mary Ann Alexander and others. “The people around me in the indie scene and hopefully others will listen to my solo material for the first time in 2025 and it’s going to be so amusing to see how people react to that and gauge whether it’s accessible. In Bengaluru, I think it’s high time we get back to our musical roots. I am going to humbly try and make songs that are more musical than trendy, more meaningful than reel worthy and eventually more accessible than niche.”
Jahnavi Bhat is another promising and versatile vocalist from the Garden City! With a powerful voice, she has already graced platforms across namma uru. Her collaborations with the fusion-rock group Lagori and the members of Jahnavi Bhat Collective are well-known. “I think my aim for 2025, through my music, is to be truer and kinder to myself. I have a few collaborations with some amazing artistes in the works that I’m excited about. I’ve recently put together a live act, so we’re gearing up for some fun live shows, as well! Bengaluru’s concert scene is alive and kicking with a lot of big names making appearances. I hope local and indie artistes also get to make space for themselves on these stages and don’t get drowned out in the noise. I know it’s cliche, but I (aggressively) request everyone to support the local scene.”
As a vocalist, songwriter and music producer, Karthik’s musical endeavours cannot be boxed into labels. With releases like Chaand, Veendum, Sapta Sagaradaache Ello – Side B Title Track, it is evident the kind of powerhouse Karthik is. “I’ve always been someone who draws inspiration from what happens around me and the world has provided, in abundance, events for me to get inspired by. 2025 is gonna be an interesting year for the entertainment industry and music generally. Two of my associated acts (Pineapple Express and My Conscience) are gonna be releasing new music this year and collaborations with some amazing artistes are in the works. So, my music will constantly evolve with whatever 2025 has in store. I believe that 2025 is gonna be a game changer for a lot of us in Bengaluru and I’m looking forward to more live shows. ”
This rising vocal sensation should be on your lookout for your 2025 playlist. You would have seen him serenade his online audiences with a wide range of unabridged and acoustic covers of popular songs. From Kannada to Hindi, Samarth has been able to grasp the essence of these originals across languages with ease. The crooner is also associated with the city-based band Mayura.“2024 has been a transformative year for me as an artiste and a musician. Joining Mayura introduced me to incredible talents, helping me grow through their perspectives and gain insights into my music. In 2025, I hope to channel everything I’ve learned into creating my first solo album, exploring music direction and composing for films, evolving further as a complete musician. Next year, I hope to continue to see Bengaluru’s vibrant pop culture and the growing trend of solo albums.”
Natasha’s soulful vocals have made their way to the playlists of many in the city and beyond! With releases like Cavity and 11 Days, Natauku aka Natasha has strung all the right chords among audiences with her remarkable ukelele. talents. “I’m hoping to release a lot more often than I did this year. In terms of sound, I’d like to release a bunch of demos, which are only uke and my vocals. I’m also working on an EP. During 2024 I composed a lot on my baritone ukulele, so, you’ll be hearing that too! As for the city’s music scene, I hope that there are more venues and spaces for indie musicians to express their art irrespective of where they are in their journey.”
This young and promising carnatic singer has much to offer in 2025. After having finished earning her qualifications under her guru Vidushi Saraswati, this trained artiste has gone on to perform at programs like Chinnara Kalarava by Shailusham Arts, Sangeeta Sangama and more. “As a carnatic musician, 2025 can be a year of exciting evolution. The most exciting part would be to blend tradition with innovation — combining carnatic music with genres like jazz, electronic or indie, while preserving its traditional essence. My vision for Bengaluru’s musical landscape is to see a resurgence of Indian classical music, with more carnatic, hindustani and instrumental concerts. Encouraging such concerts across the city will inspire deeper engagement and balance modern entertainment with ancient traditions.”
Bengaluru-based operatic vocalist and songwriter Benson Chacko is gearing up for a promising 2025. Fueled by years of dedicated training and a growing passion for diverse musical styles, Benson’s performances in association with the Bangalore School of Music in performances like Mozart’s Requiem are already the talk of the town. “My main instrument being my voice, I am happy to realise that I have matured immensely since I first started singing. Being a part of a professional western classical choir and having studied various styles, I feel I have evolved to be more of a kinder and empathetic human being and a more confident soloist. 2025 seems to be a promising. Since Bengaluru has ample opportunities for songwriters and bands, I would envision that the city builds more state of the art performance spaces to promote opera, metal and EDM.”
As a versatile artiste and activist who seamlessly blends Carnatic music, theatre and writing, Karthik Hebbar’s work challenges societal norms and promotes inclusivity. Trained by his mother, smt Vidya Hebbar and Ganakala Bhushana vid R K Padmanabha, Karthik’s work has impacted many far and wide. “In 2025, I would like to delve deep into the aspects that define music for me! I want to experiment with new sounds, tonalities, stories and vocabulary in music! I hope that my music sings the raga of the marginalised minds. For the city, in general, I hope we get to hear music from more marginalised spaces and voices. I wish to see carnatic music being performed by queer non-binary and trans voices. I want music to also serve as a healthy dialogue with the society that we live in. I wish organisations, patrons and the government come up with more grants which can facilitate artistes to create meaningful work.”
Indian classical singer Yukta S is a fresh face in the musical space of Bengaluru. Having moved around the country with her family as she grew up, Yukta has also picked up the musical intricacies of different styles of folk music. Now, she aims to create songs for a new generation of music lovers and performers.“With an initial idea of recording folk artistes in their niche, I have begun working on an archival project documenting folk cultures of music from across the country. I see my music morphing into a sort of shrine for dying musical cultures, for the music that takes people back home, for the songs our mothers have lulled us to sleep with. The musical landscape in Bengaluru needs an expansion in terms of space — such as open arenas for festivals and concerts, theatres and more. This will give so many artistes a platform and the audience too will have more to relish.”
Carnatic vocalist Vaishnavi Madhusudhan Koppa is redefining traditional music. After years of rigorous training in Hubli, under pandit Shripad Hegde and beginning to embark on a musical journey with pandit Anant Kulkarni, she is now exploring a fusion of classical and contemporary sounds. Her vision for the future of carnatic music involves blending genres like rock and pop, creating a unique and captivating musical experience. “In 2025, I would like to explore all forms of music in different ways — from classical to jazz and rock. I don’t know which position I will be in, as there are many competitors in the field, however, I want to come out of my comfort zone and do something out of the box. Furthermore, Bengaluru, being the Silicon Valley of India has immense diversity. The same goes for the city’s musical landscape. I also wish that the sustainability of our art forms is also maintained in 2025.”
Popular Carnatic vocalist Bhargavi Venkatram reflects on a banner year that included recognition from the Prime Minister and a growing online presence. Known for her soulful renditions of various songs like Salona Sa Sajan, various shlokas and much more on her social media profiles, Bhargavi lets us in on what she expects from 2025. “In 2025, I aim to expand my online presence and reach out to more audiences from across the world. I also want to grow in terms of live performances as the online audience converts into live audiences who come to listen to you. I would want to be able to reach out to people who’ve never heard of this art form before. In terms of my vision for Bengaluru in the coming year, I think the city is opening up many new spaces where performances are happening. I wish to see younger organisations continuing that tradition.”
Talented hindustani classical and playback singer in films, Srilakshmi Belmannu is excited about the future of music in Bengaluru. Having sung in films like Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, she expresses her commitment to promoting classical music and exploring new musical horizons, while also embracing the city’s diverse musical landscape. This is what she hopes for in 2025: “I have gotten immense amount of love in 2024 that I will forever cherish. Going forward, as a student of hindustani classical music, I feel a sense of responsibility to make our culture — classical music, gain the popularity that film songs get and safeguard our old and varied heritage. I also want to strike the rightbalance in singing film songs and singing hindustani classical music. Experimenting with other genres of music and incorporating other styles into my singing is something that I will also pursue. I will seize every opportunity that comes my way to learn and grow.”
This power-packed artiste’s music is as energetic and vibrant as he is! With many learning of him and his music through his associations with Swaraaha (a multilingual city-based band founded by him), Ashwin is growing leaps and miles.This upcoming rockstar shares what ’25 holds for him. “In 2025, I see my music evolving through diverse styles, with each song offering a unique sound. However, they will all be interconnected through a central narrative, reflecting my growth as an artiste. I aim to push creative boundaries while maintaining a cohesive and immersive story throughout an EP. I envision Bengaluru’s music scene becoming more inclusive, with indie artistes from diverse backgrounds blending genres and cultures.”