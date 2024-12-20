Fabulous@14 | Here are Indulge's picks of the best Bengaluru vocalists to look out for in 2025!

Featuring Frizzell D’souza in our list of artistes to look out for in 2025 was a no-brainer. Having performed in this year’s much-fêted music fest Bandland, Frizzell has quickly been recognised as one of the most exciting artistes in the city. 2024 was a big year for her as she also released her EP – In My Asymmetry. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen in 2025 but I’m excited to work with people and collaborate with musicians because I’ve enjoyed doing that in 2024. I’m excited to just explore the range of musicality that can probably come out of me and study music. I’m also hopeful that Bengaluru infrastructure is going to get better. I hope for better venues or rather for the venues, that we currently have, to improve because there are a lot of great venues in the country and the city can definitely amp it up.”