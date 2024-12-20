Ninad Lad on crafting iconic tracks and the art of sonic storytelling

A three-time Indian Recording Academy Award (IRAA) winner, Ninad is a sound engineer, producer, and designer based in Mumbai. He has high-profile projects like Dunki, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Lust Stories, Fukrey 3, and Guns & Gulaabs under his belt. But his journey began long before the studio consoles and DAWs—Ninad first made waves as an award-winning guitarist, securing the prestigious IIT Mood Indigo title in 2007. Today, he continues to push boundaries, mixing genres and experimenting with sound, whether it’s for a Bollywood blockbuster or a quiet indie collaboration. In a chat with Indulge Ninad talks about his creative process, favourite projects, and what keeps him inspired in the ever-evolving world of sound.