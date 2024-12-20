Ninad Lad on crafting iconic tracks and the art of sonic storytelling
A three-time Indian Recording Academy Award (IRAA) winner, Ninad is a sound engineer, producer, and designer based in Mumbai. He has high-profile projects like Dunki, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Lust Stories, Fukrey 3, and Guns & Gulaabs under his belt. But his journey began long before the studio consoles and DAWs—Ninad first made waves as an award-winning guitarist, securing the prestigious IIT Mood Indigo title in 2007. Today, he continues to push boundaries, mixing genres and experimenting with sound, whether it’s for a Bollywood blockbuster or a quiet indie collaboration. In a chat with Indulge Ninad talks about his creative process, favourite projects, and what keeps him inspired in the ever-evolving world of sound.
What’s the most unusual or challenging sound request you’ve had to fulfil?
Every project presents a unique challenge, but recently, I had to recreate the sound of a stadium packed with 50,000 people chanting a cricketer's name. With no existing recordings, we layered chants from various age groups, multiplied them digitally, and used AI to sample crowd textures through specialised plug-ins and effects. After hours of refining, we crafted something so authentic that you’d never guess it was built from scratch.
Mixing scores and songs for major projects like Citadel, Dunki, and Guns & Gulaabs must require immense precision. How do you balance creative instincts with technical expertise?
Mixing is all about feeling. I start by understanding the emotion and vibe of the track, along with the artist's vision. Once that’s clear, the technical aspects become second nature, allowing creativity to flow seamlessly within a structured framework.
Sound engineering often goes unnoticed by audiences. What’s one element in a recent project you’re particularly proud of but viewers might miss?
In an upcoming feature film titled Mercy, I worked with two associates to design sound for a scene that captures the protagonist’s internal chaos. We layered ethereal effects, surround pans, and unusual delay patterns to create a distorted, cacophonous texture. It’s intense and evocative—I hope viewers feel its power.
You’ve worked on both OTT series like Mismatched and Bollywood blockbusters like Dunki. How does your process differ for these mediums?
The approach varies significantly. For OTT platforms, like Mismatched, the focus is on ensuring the mix sounds tight and punchy for streaming. For theatrical releases like Dunki, the mix has to be dynamic and expansive to suit large cinema settings.
What inspired you to transition from being a guitarist to diving into sound engineering?
Listening to meticulously crafted albums always intrigued me. When I got the chance to intern at Empire Studios, where incredible music was being recorded, I knew this was my calling.
How has collaborating with indie artists influenced your creative outlook?
Independent music allows for more creative freedom. Working with artists opens up a canvas to explore new techniques and styles, and their stories and inspirations make the process deeply personal and fulfilling.
Among all the projects you’ve worked on, is there one that holds a special place for you and why?
I have a soft spot for indie films and music projects. These allow the freedom to break rules and push boundaries without the constraints of client expectations. It’s all about authenticity—if it’s good, it works.
How has collaborating with indie artists influenced your creative outlook?
Independent music allows for more creative freedom. Working with artists opens up a canvas to explore new techniques and styles, and their stories and inspirations make the process deeply personal and fulfilling.
How has collaborating with indie artists influenced your creative outlook?
Independent music allows for more creative freedom. Working with artists opens up a canvas to explore new techniques and styles, and their stories and inspirations make the process deeply personal and fulfilling.
Is there a genre or type of project you haven’t worked on but would love to explore?
I’d love to mix a progressive rock album inspired by bands like Porcupine Tree, Opeth, and Tool.
If you could mix for any international artist, who would it be and why?
John Mayer. His music and sound have been a constant inspiration.
What’s a day in the life of Ninad Lad like outside the studio?
I’ve taken up badminton recently and enjoy morning gym or court sessions. Spending time with my five-year-old son and traveling with my family—preferably to a beach—is what keeps me grounded.