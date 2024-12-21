Prateeksha Srivastava opens up on composing the Sanya Malhotra, Sunidhi Chauhan-starrer 'Aankh'

Unless you have been living under the rock, you must have come across at least one Reel on actress Sanya Malhotra and singer Sunidhi Chauhan matching their sultry moves to the dance number Aankh. Netizens were quick to compare the music video to that of the song Beautiful Liar, touting Sanya Malhotra and Sunidhi Chauhan the Indian Beyoncé and Shakira.

While the music video is captivating, the soundscape of the track has been appreciated by its audience as well. Tapping into the dark feminine, Aankh attempts to portray the emotional upheaval a woman goes through, before the final act of letting go of her lover (think, the five stages of grief meets Blank Space by Taylor Swift). The indie single has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, Rusha and Blizza, and composed by Prateeksha Srivastava, Aman Khare and Paurush Kumar. To understand what went behind creating such a viral hit, we get chatty with Prateeksha. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about your journey so far.

I have been learning music from my father since I was three years old. I come from Lucknow, where my father runs a music school which was started by my grandparents in 1953. I was among the top five contestants in Zee Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (a popular music reality show) in 2009. After that, I finished my graduation and shifted to Mumbai to pursue my dream of becoming a professional singer and musician. Later, I started writing and composing my own music and it’s been a ride since then. I have been releasing my own indie music for the past two years.

What is the song Aankh about?

Aankh is about the dark side of love from a female perspective. A woman goes through a whole world of emotions before letting go of a person she truly loves. However, when her innocence in love is bruised repeatedly, she rises with an absolute new energy and no longer tolerates mistreatment disguised as love.

Was there any specific moment in your life that gave birth to the song?

I saw a chart of top 20 songs, none of which were created by a woman. None at all. I knew I just had to change this, for now and for ever. I think that was the moment Aankh was born.

What came to you first – the music or the lyrics of Aankh?

First came the music – RxB had already made a groovy bassline. Then we sat down to make a melody, and then the lyrics.

The sonic landscape of the song reminds us of numbers like Mehboob Mere and similar songs of the 90s. Can you tell us what inspired you to create it?

While laying down the theme of Aankh, Rusha Blizza and I knew that we had to take it to a cinematic soundscape and nothing less, but also different from what has been done. We wanted to hit the core Indian audience with something new but also, give them a nostalgia trip.

How was it working with Sunidhi Chauhan?

She is a true icon and a living legend, not only because of her achievements as a musician but also because of her approach. We newcomers need to learn so much from her regarding her humility, dedication and attitude. She made us all comfortable before starting the recording. It was easy for us to present our thoughts because she had left enough room open for conversations and feedback.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I listen to almost all kinds of music — all kinds of pop, RnB, garage, ghazal, Indian classical, jazz, fusion, country — except metal.

Who are the musicians who have had the most influence on you?

Madan Mohan, RD Burman, Hemant Kumar, Lata ji, Parveen Sultana, Sunidhi Chauhan, Ariana Grande, Skrillex and more.

What next can we expect from you?

A new sound and a new city in the world of my music in 2025. For sure.

Aankh is streaming on all major audio platforms.

