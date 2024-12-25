Mohit Modanwal comes to Hyderabad with upbeat numbers for a spectacular New Years eve

What is a party without some hit Punjabi and Bollywood numbers? Mohit Modanwal is all set to perform some banger numbers and his originals on New Year eve. A Punjabi himself, he enjoys singing hit numbers like Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover, A P Dhillon’s songs, Kala Chashma, Suit Suit and many more. This show encapsulates a whole journey of emotions beginning with slow romantic numbers, and ending on a high note with peppy bangers.

He gives a twist to the original numbers with a variation in the placement of guitar sets, drum sets, a rock version, a pop version, an unplugged one, or sometimes even a Sufi version. Mohit says that the original is something the people can catch on Spotify, but they come to live performances on the look out for something new.

“Although I love singing emotional and romantic songs, I want the audience to come to my show and have such a wonderful time that they forget the stresses of the world. I want them to dance, enjoy and be happy, hence end up singing a lot of high energy songs,” Mohit says.

His originals, Mohit adds, are often based on his personal experiences. The song Biba Meri which went around on social media, was about someone he met and one-sided love. Another song Saaware is about a compliment to a girl. He also writes songs without a personal connotation, but they are usually upbeat party numbers.

The musician, upon doing a Bachelor’s degree in performing arts, never wanted to become a singer. Idolising Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vishal Bharadwaj, he believed that learning music would give him a wild card entry into film direction. After immense struggle in that direction, when he realised that people also like his singing, he decided to change trajectories. As his initial plan was not music, he says that forming a band and building a team who can write lyrics and help him with compositions was a huge challenge.

On a concluding note, Mohit advises the budding musicians to understand the importance of practice, and make that a constant in their life. He also says that the coming year is going to be full of new original music, collaborations and concerts for him.