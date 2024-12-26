Purbayan Chatterjee’s sitar breathes soul into ‘Bandish Bandits Season 2’ song ‘Garaj Garaj Rocks’

Renowned Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee, a torchbearer of Indian classical music, has brought the magic of the sitar to life in the latest season of Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime Video. The track Garaj Garaj Rocks features the maestro’s enchanting sitar performance, delivering a spectacular resurgence for this timeless instrument.

In a masterful display of instrumental storytelling, Purbayan’s sitar has been beautifully woven into the song, adding layers of emotion, gravitas, and elegance. Recorded at music icon Shankar Mahadevan’s home studio, the session was produced by Souumil Shringarpure, who retained the purity of Purbayan’s performance. Notably, the solo was recorded in one flawless take, showcasing Purbayan’s unparalleled artistry.

This collaboration holds significance beyond the series, as Purbayan highlights the larger narrative surrounding the sitar’s evolving role in contemporary music. He remarks, “The sitar is not just an instrument; it is an extension of our cultural identity. Projects like Bandish Bandits give the sitar a facelift, glamorising it and showcasing its brilliance to younger, global audiences. It thrills me to be a small messenger of this remarkable journey.”