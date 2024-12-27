Feel the Madhur music this New Year's eve in Hyderabad

After a jolly Christmas, every one is ready for a New Year bash! The year end often comes with bittersweet feelings of reminiscing, reflection, excitement and curiosity for the upcoming year, resolutions, and most importantly, lots of music and a party. As Hyderabad also gears up for year end bashes, we have Madhur Sharma celebrating it with us. A playback singer and composer, he comes to give the town an eventful evening.

In this performance, he combines three sets in one show, a Bollywood set, one with Sufi music and qawwalis, and an unplugged set. He will also sing songs from Reversion, his new album. He says this multi-genre album is a way to prove to himself and others, that his repertoire is rather diverse. “Gen Z is drawn to indie music because they can deeply relate with it, and that is what I am trying to give them, but with amalgamations of Indian instruments, Afro beats and pop,” he says. The album has a heartbreak themed song, a surprise wedding song for all his friends getting married this season, a song about travel, and a heartfelt tribute to his late mother.

Madhur says that he started his music journey because of his parents. His father was very encouraging of music, and gifted him a small keyboard when Madhur was just four years old. When he lost his father, he had to take up a job in a call centre, where he discovered his passion and talent. “I participated in a singing competition in my office, and got selected for the finals. Although I didn’t win the competition, I realised my passion for the art from, and then started formal training,” he reminisces. The passion started moulding into a career after his mother’s demise during the Covid pandemic. He began with performing in small cafés for an audience of five to six people, and has now made his mark with shows.

Madhur expresses the role social media has played in his journey, “Along with of course acting as a channel to promote shows and performances, it is also very helpful in understanding what the audience likes, and the market.”

The audience, Madhur says, has started really enjoying qawwalis and Sufi music. Older traditional music is slowly gaining popularity among the younger generation, and he shares that he feels elated to be a part of this transition. “I try to blend my sound textures with other singers like Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam and Khan Sahab,” he adds.

Speaking about his upcoming year and what he has in store, he talks about his recent debut in film music, Allah Meherbaan. He also looks forward to 2025 being a year full of film music.

Tickets at ₹999.

December 31, 8 pm.

At YOLO Arena, Madhapur