Back in time: Guitarist Amyt Datta on the changing soundscapes in Kolkata

I don’t know. It’s all right to blame all these devices even though they are helpful to us, but we should also have our basic intelligence and taste for music. And then, the whole package of Bollywood music—they simply dictate what a music lover listens to. At least that’s the case in the subcontinent. Well, live scene wise, Kolkata was a little better. People used to fill up halls but now people need perks. You have to do it in a club where people can chit-chat over a couple of beers and food. The focus is not on music anymore… even if it’s there, it reaches out to a niche crowd. Even for young musicians, it’s very depressing today. We don't have a strong support system here. A majority of indie musicians are now moving to Mumbai to try their luck there.