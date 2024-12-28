Back in time: Guitarist Amyt Datta on the changing soundscapes in Kolkata
Ace guitarist Amyt Datta needs no formal introduction. Performing since 1981, the sexagenarian has strummed unconventional corny rock music on his guitar, largely influenced by Jazz Harmony. Apart from his solo performances, Amyt is now a part of the Electric Power quartet, formed with three other young musicians, whose new album, Electric has released recently. The musician, who has seen the changes in Kolkata music scene, shares his thoughts on the changing soundscapes in the city.
What is your take on the changing soundscape of Kolkata?
Well realistically, it’s good and bad at the same time. The good thing is that information on music is now available within seconds on your mobile phone, but music as a source of livelihood hasn’t been worse than now. There are primarily two reasons for this —declining attention span and the vanishing culture of listening to indigenous music.
Is it because of mobile phones or are there other reasons?
I don’t know. It’s all right to blame all these devices even though they are helpful to us, but we should also have our basic intelligence and taste for music. And then, the whole package of Bollywood music—they simply dictate what a music lover listens to. At least that’s the case in the subcontinent. Well, live scene wise, Kolkata was a little better. People used to fill up halls but now people need perks. You have to do it in a club where people can chit-chat over a couple of beers and food. The focus is not on music anymore… even if it’s there, it reaches out to a niche crowd. Even for young musicians, it’s very depressing today. We don't have a strong support system here. A majority of indie musicians are now moving to Mumbai to try their luck there.
We have often heard musicians saying Kolkata has the best audience. What’s your take on that?
Wherever I have performed across the globe, have mostly received good reviews, so won’t be able to tell that in particular about the Kolkata audience, but in most of the concerts you would find people who are there just for the sake of attending it. Music or any other art form is a reflection of culture and what believe in is, it should become all one culture. I am not talking about just guitar or jazz music. Why not sitar, sarod, and tabla players playing at coffee pubs? Travel to Europe, or anywhere else, every other place has something or the other happening musically.
Is there any way that we can rewind this and make the situation better?
I have been screaming my lungs out all over the country wherever go, that people on top, be it the government or the corporate houses should take charge, in collaboration with the artistes to help uplift the situation. Even in Kolkata, I’ve been talking to a few people in the government. They liked the idea and we also discussed when, how, and where to do it, but it ended up being some small, half-hearted event. Work needs to be done in a methodical and serious manner. When somebody says, “Is music a good profession?” I say, “It is a divine profession, and not made for the material world.”
Does the picture look the same across India?
More or less yes, especially for our kind of music. Here, musicians are trying really hard to make some money—but at times, the quality of music gets compromised while doing so. Having said that, some of my friends create music for the better, like Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and even AR Rahman—they are playing up their styles. o, it’s also not true that good music isn’t getting made, it’s just that the audience quality will have to change. They’ll have to be a little bit more musically aware, especially when we have a history of 5,000 years of music and culture.