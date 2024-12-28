Back in time: Kolkata musicians who are among the last playing these long-lost instruments

The legacy of years

Those who grew up watching Doordarshan, can instantly recognise the signature tune of Saare jahan se achcha, composed and played by Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Ali Ahmed Hussain Khan. Ustad Khan’s son Hassan Haider Ali Khan followed the footsteps of his father, who apart from the Indian ragas, also plays melodious tunes of popular songs on his shehnai. “Popularity and success doesn’t come handy. he beatings from gurus and struggles are a part and parcel of it. Shehnai needs a lot of training and practice. I would love to pass on the art to my next generation, but one thing that really needs to be pointed out is that many musicians are struggling to make their ends meet. I don’t have a space that allows me to teach many students. Most of the time, the accolades and funds from the government are limited to a few musicians, while the others end up struggling all their lives. So it’s high time that the government becomes proactive in looking for the talents and supporting them,” he concludes.