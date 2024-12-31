Top Tamil indie songs of 2024: Viral hits that took the internet by storm

A romantic ballad that captured hearts, Inimel marked the first collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj (of Leo fame) and actress Shruti Haasan. This track, which had Shruti composing the music, narrates the evolving relationship of a young couple, from their first date to the quieter moments of their bond. With lyrics penned by none other than Kamal Haasan, the song's unique narrative and melody made it an instant hit among listeners.