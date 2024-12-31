Top Tamil indie songs of 2024: Viral hits that took the internet by storm

2024 was a landmark year for independent music in Tamil cinema, with indie artistes taking the digital world by storm. From energetic folk-fusion tracks to emotional ballads, these songs not only topped the charts but also became viral sensations, dominating social media and making their way into countless reels. Here's a roundup of the most talked-about Tamil indie songs that became instant earworms this year.
Indie musician Sai Abhyankkar, son of playback singers Tippu and Harini, made a sensational debut with Katchi Sera. Released in early 2024, the track quickly went viral, becoming one of the most searched songs on Google. The peppy fusion of folk and jazz, created by composer Ken Royson, struck a chord with listeners, and the music video, featuring Samyuktha Viswanathan, added to its popularity.
Sai Abhyankkar’s follow-up single, Aasa Kooda, was equally successful, amassing over 100 million views within just 90 days. The track features Abhyankkar alongside his sister, Sai Smriti, and boasts lyrics by Sathyan Ilanko. Directed by Thejo Bharathwaj, the song's infectious energy made it a social media sensation, further cementing Abhyankkar's position as a leading independent music creator in Tamil.
Asal Kolaar, who gained fame through Bigg Boss Tamil 6, made a major impact with his track Yaar Antha Paiyan. Written and performed by Kolaar himself, this high-energy number blended powerful lyrics with strong emotions. The iconic line "Dei yaara antha paiya, dei naan thaan antha paiyan" quickly became a catchphrase of the year. Directed by Dinesu, the track struck a chord with listeners thanks to its powerful blend of music and meaning.
Paal Dabba's energetic new single Kaathu Mela became an instant favourite after the artiste's encounter with the cops for riding bike without a helmet. The song, inspired by the iconic ’90s track Kaathadikkuthu Kaathadikkuthu composed by Deva, has music by ofRo. The fast-paced beat and catchy lyrics, especially the line "Kaathu Mela," became a trending phrase across social media platforms.
A romantic ballad that captured hearts, Inimel marked the first collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj (of Leo fame) and actress Shruti Haasan. This track, which had Shruti composing the music, narrates the evolving relationship of a young couple, from their first date to the quieter moments of their bond. With lyrics penned by none other than Kamal Haasan, the song's unique narrative and melody made it an instant hit among listeners.