JAFA's new single 'Words Leave' is a reflection on loss and growth

In the track, JAFA delivers a touching reflection on the pain of losing a friendship — a not-so-great situation we’ve all been in at least once. The song, which was written from personal experience when her best friend stopped talking to her, explores the complexities of letting go of someone you care about while also maintaining your self-respect. With her mature and introspective lyrics, JAFA captures the emotional journey of growth and acceptance that all of us can relate to.

Speaking about the latest single, the artiste tells us, “Humans are unpredictable and sometimes you just begin to dislike a person you once loved. In such scenarios, it’s instinctual to fight for friendship. However , you cannot salvage the situation without humiliating yourself. As you grow older, you learn to let go. You don’t need to beg for someone’s friendship.”