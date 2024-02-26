JAFA's new single 'Words Leave' is a reflection on loss and growth

Ananya Jafa, known as JAFA, is making waves with her latest single Words Leave, showcasing her ability to pull at your heartstrings as a singer-songwriter and producer. At just 22 years old, JAFA is already establishing herself as a prominent figure in the Indian pop music scene. Released on Molfa Music, a label dedicated to fostering emerging talent in Indian pop, Words Leave is JAFA's second release, following her debut single Two Thousand Eighteen.
In the track, JAFA delivers a touching reflection on the pain of losing a friendship — a not-so-great situation we’ve all been in at least once. The song, which was written from personal experience when her best friend stopped talking to her, explores the complexities of letting go of someone you care about while also maintaining your self-respect. With her mature and introspective lyrics, JAFA captures the emotional journey of growth and acceptance that all of us can relate to.
Speaking about the latest single, the artiste tells us, “Humans are unpredictable and sometimes you just begin to dislike a person you once loved. In such scenarios, it’s instinctual to fight for friendship. However you cannot salvage the situation without humiliating yourself. As you grow older, you learn to let go. You don’t need to beg for someone’s friendship.”
Drawing from her extremely diverse background — a quarter Naga, quarter Bengali and quarter Rajput with roots in UP — JAFA's musical influences are as varied as her heritage. From Eminem and Kendrick Lamar to Regina Spektor and Taylor Swift, JAFA's inspirations come from various genres. As she continues to captivate listeners with her soul-touching lyrics and beautiful melodies, JAFA is all set to leave a lasting impact on the Indian pop music scene.
Words Leave is now streaming on all major audio platforms.