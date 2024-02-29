For first time, Yohan Marshall talks about love in new song Jo Tu Mere Pas Hai

What is marriage? A partnership? Probably. Mumbai-based artiste Yohan Marshall describes his wedding as almost surreal, and beyond what he had imagined. Would it even have mattered if it weren’t for the person he was starting his life with? His song Jo Tu Mere Pas Hai which translates to ‘Since you’re with me,’ meant waiting for the perfect words to come and how growth, love, and experiences help shape this aesthetic.

The song is deeply significant as it stems from his happy heart. It’s a musical tribute to the idea that the presence of a loved one, the shared glances, and the unspoken understanding between partners can be the most powerful and inspiring aspect of human connection.

“This is the first love song I’ve ever written, leaning both into pop-songwriter and alternative rock genres. The song, lyrics and melody just sort of came to me and my cowriter, Neeraj Patil piece by piece. The challenge was to clearly convey my message while also maintaining the mood of the narrative and how beautiful I was feeling at that time,” he tells us.

Yohan highlights that the love experienced during such significant moments cannot be fabricated or replicated through material means. No amount of money, meticulous planning, or extravagant outfits can recreate the spark that was reflected in their eyes just moments before getting married.

“The work is dedicated to my wife and the peace I feel when spending time with her. I’ve held onto this chord structure and melody for a few years now, always believing the perfect words would simply arrive. It took growth, setbacks, and learning how to love and be loved for those words to finally fall into place.”

Following the success of Haan Bhool Ja, Yohan is brimming with enthusiasm and optimism for what lies ahead. The past year has been phenomenal. He has produced approximately 20 songs for various artistes, covering genres from Pop, R&B, and Trap to mainstream Hindi singles. He has been part of the country’s independent music scene by performing at some of India’s biggest venues and festivals including Lollapalooza, NH 7 , Supersonic and more.

He toured with Lisa Mishra, Arijit Singh, Manasi Scott, Lothika Jha, and Vir Das. Additionally, he performed at the wedding of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. “It takes courage to share such moments. I’ve never opened up like this before. Playing this song live also brings me a special feeling.”

Jo Tu Mere Pas Hai is streaming on all platforms.