Masala Coffee at 10

Alot can happen in 10 years. For the trendsetting band, Masala Coffee, completing 10 years means making more original music, more tours and more history. The continuous evolution of their music is what keeps their sound relevant and exciting for a global audience.

The completion of 10 years is a moment to reflect, but more importantly, it’s a launchpad for the next phase of their artistic voyage — a journey that promises to be as exhilarating as the last decade.

Founded by Varun Sunil, the outfit stands out for its fusion of traditional Indian sounds — like classical vocals, folk elements, and instruments such as tabla, violin, and flute — with contemporary global rhythms, creating a unique blend that bridges cultural divides.

But what’s new this time? With the entrancing voices of Razik Mujawar and Abhijit Anilkumar, the band’s sonic palette has prospered, unfurling into an expanse of uninhibited resonance that tugs at the soul. Voices become richer with more nuance and depth, inviting listeners into a form where each note is a heartbeat, and every lyric a pulse of bold and bare emotion. The talk of the band, says Varun, is their new multilingual album, Ektara together with the impending releases of Dil Ka Patha, Paint It Over Me and Urangaathey in Hindi, English and Tamil respectively.

Does that mean they would stop working on covers? Varun tells us, “Music is music. Just because we are putting out new releases and introducing new members in the band like Razik and Abhijit, doesn’t mean we would stop getting involved in covers. Perhaps, the focus will be ‘sloppy’ covers this time.” The band has worked on Coldplay’s Sky Full of Stars lending it a Car natic twist. “We’ve also been covering our favourite artistes like AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraja amongst others,” says Varun, adding, “One can look forward to 10 concerts all around India plus a tour in Kenya, America and Canada.”

For Razik, the new entrant in the band as a vocalist, it already feels like re-discovering a family. He talks to us about his love for Indian folk music despite himself being a fervent admirer of Western genres. When Varun messaged him on Instagram asking if he’d be willing to join Masala Coffee, Razik didn’t think twice.

“I am fond of South Indian music and wanted to grab the opportunity. The band was also completing 10 years. It felt all the more special and the chemistry was perfect with me joining at the same time,” he tells us.

The individual talents within the band, such as Amal Sivan’s violin solos, the rhythmic foundation laid down by Dayasankar on the drums, Pauly’s groovy bass lines, Surya Bharadwaj’s guitar, and Pranav’s keyboard arrangements, all contribute to a larger and greater artistic vision.

