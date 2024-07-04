Viral artiste Rosa Linn just released her first Indian collaboration in Hindi and here’s all you need to know about the song!

First of all congratulations on Universe, it’s one of the most touching songs we’ve heard in a long time! How did this beautiful collaboration come together?

Thank you! We wanted to do different versions of Universe in different languages. And Hindi was in our ‘must do’ list, because I have a lot of support from Indian fans. The collaboration with Denny was very genuine. I wanted to hear some traditional Indian elements added to the production. He sent a beautiful version very quickly after our initial call! All I had to do was to make sure I sounded good on it.

Considering you are Armenian and don’t speak Hindi, how did you manage to not only sing in an unknown language but also hit all the right emotional notes?

I love foreign languages. I think they can make the same song sound so differently and it is almost like using a different musical instrument for your voice. I was singing for the first time in Hindi, yes, but Denny helped a lot.

The track uses a beautiful mix of modern contemporary and traditional instrumentation — how did this sound come about?

Circut made Universe sound magical. He’s one of the best producers now and it was an absolute honour to work with him on this song!

How was it collaborating with Denny?

I loved working with Denny. He’s very talented and just a good person in general.