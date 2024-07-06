Inside the making of Twin Strings' latest original 'Woh Tum Ho'

A

Sahil: Woh Tum Ho explores its theme of deep, consuming love through a unique narrative twist that differentiates it from other love songs. While the song initially celebrates the powerful feeling of falling in love, it ultimately reveals that these emotions are experienced in a dream.

The song delves into the purity and intensity of emotions that arise when one falls in love. Even though the experiences are within a dream, they are portrayed with such vividness and depth that they feel real and tangible to the listener.