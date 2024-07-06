Inside the making of Twin Strings' latest original 'Woh Tum Ho'
Indie band Twin Strings has released their latest single Woh Tum Ho. The song explores themes of love in a dreamy fashion and with great depth. The song has also debuted with a music video directed by Sagar, the band’s co-founder and lead guitarist. Band members including brothers and co-founders Sagar and Sahil, along with Manav and Mohit sit with us for a chat to discuss this project and more. Excerpts...
How does Woh Tum Ho explore its theme and subject differently?
Sahil: Woh Tum Ho explores its theme of deep, consuming love through a unique narrative twist that differentiates it from other love songs. While the song initially celebrates the powerful feeling of falling in love, it ultimately reveals that these emotions are experienced in a dream.
The song delves into the purity and intensity of emotions that arise when one falls in love. Even though the experiences are within a dream, they are portrayed with such vividness and depth that they feel real and tangible to the listener.
You've also collaborated with Hansika Pareek for this song, how was the experience working with her?
Manav: Collaborating with Hansika Pareek on Woh Tum Ho was a beautiful experience. Hansika is a versatile singer, with a unique and innocent voice that perfectly complements the song's theme. Working with her added depth and purity to the music, enhancing the emotional resonance of the lyrics and overall composition. Her ability to convey deep emotions through her voice made the collaboration special and memorable.
Also, tell us about the music video and your experience during its production. Any memorable moment from the shoot?
Sagar: The Woh Tum Ho music video holds a special place in our hearts. I directed it and handled everything from writing the story to editing. The project feels all the more meaningful to me as it’s based on my real-life experience. A memorable moment from the shoot was the dream sequence, where the magic of the moment was palpable. You have got to watch the video to see it.
How important is versatility for you?
Manav: Versatility is incredibly important to us. It allows us to explore different emotions, themes, and musical styles. This flexibility in our music not only keeps our creative process fresh and exciting but also allows us to evolve and grow as artists.
What's next in the pipeline?
Sahil: A very special album. Stay Tuned!