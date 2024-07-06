Kshitij Anand's song 'Tumse Mila' releases today

Social media sensation Kshitij Anand, known for his captivating cover songs and Hindi renditions of popular tracks like Until I Found You and Perfect, has released his original song Tumse Mila today.

Tumse Mila is a beautiful track that captures the essence of love, perfect for the monsoon season. With its enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics, it’s a song that will make listeners fall in love all over again.

Kshitij Anand has been in the spotlight recently, especially after his cover of Afreen Afreen gained attention when Sonakshi Sinha posted her wedding pictures. The young singer's ability to breathe new life into classic songs has earned him a growing fanbase and critical acclaim.

Reflecting on his new release, Kshitij shares, "Creating Tumse Mila has been a journey of love and passion. I wanted to bring something original to my audience that resonates with their emotions, especially during this beautiful monsoon season. I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as I enjoyed creating it."

Kshitij achieved his musical prowess without formal training. His innate talent and relentless dedication fuelled his journey. Armed with a newfound love for the guitar, Kshitij spent hours honing his skills, learning chords from online tutorials. This commitment eventually propelled him into the world of band performances, marking the beginning of a promising musical career.

Beyond the world of melodies, Kshitij is an architect by profession, seamlessly balancing his artistic pursuits with the structured realm of design. Hailing from Delhi, this multifaceted artist envisions bringing about positive change in people's lives through his music and designs. His goal extends beyond creating beautiful compositions; he aspires to connect with the youth, using his music as a medium to inspire and resonate with their experiences.

Don't miss out on Tumse Mila on your favorite streaming platform.