Singers Shivangi Sharma and actor-singer Amit Tandon team up for new music video, 'Ishq Dawa'

Pop singer Shivangi Sharma, best known for her song Party Party with DJ Bravo and Same Old Lies, and singer-actor Amit Tandon, who rose to fame with Indian Idol 1, and has been part of shows like Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Dill Mill Gayye, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, have teamed up for a music video titled Ishq Dawa.

Sharing her excitement about the song, Shivangi says, "It's a great video with a variety of emotions and a relatable audio too. It connects with the current dating scenarios."

Amit adds, "Ishq Dawa is a song that visually and audibly describes what happens to many real-life couples who may initially be in love but over time, differences creep in and make the relationship unbearable. It's a song that everyone who has felt this way can relate to without it sounding preachy. It's just raw and real emotion."

Describing their working experience, Amit further states, "Working with Shivangi for the first time was a pleasant surprise. Besides singing the female vocals, she has also acted in the video with me. She picked up quickly and conveyed the emotions of a fed-up lover who had one foot in and one foot out of the relationship perfectly. Her vocals matched her emotions just right."

Shivangi heaped praises on Amit, adding, "Amit is super easy to work with and made my job much easier because he was there while I was recording. He helped me with the Punjabi diction whenever needed. While shooting, Amit’s acting experience improved my acting because he explained the scenes to me before every shot, which led to fewer retakes. So, my experience working with Amit was very smooth."

Ishq Dawa releases on July 11.