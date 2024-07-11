Ishan Mazumder's musical journey continues with a new project
Actor Ishan Mazumder known for his stellar performances across movies and series like Sada Ronger Prithibi ,O Abhagi, and Nikhoj Season 1 is now ready to embark on a new journey with the launch of his upcoming musical project- Ishan Mazumder Project.
Ishan has been a prolific singer and among his many achievements has been the one to bring out a milestone rendition of Kishore Kumar's original Adu Ata Adu sung for South superstar Dwarkesh, under the supervision of music directors Rajan - Nagendra. The duo not only worked with Kumar but also made Mazumder sing the song after five decades.
As he is ready to launch his new Project at the Outram Club on July 13, 8 pm, we speak to him on his musical endeavours.
Excerpts from the chat:
Tell us what inspired you to start this Project.
I started my career as a singer about 20 years ago. I was one of the finalists of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Zee) in 2005 from Bangalore. That's where it all started. However, I have always been more into singing than acting. I often say that I'm an accidental actor. People like Jisshu Sengupta, Raghu Dixit, and Parambrata Chatterjee have kept their passion for music alive. They perform, have jam sessions, and continue to pursue their love for music, which has inspired me tremendously.
How was the Project put together?
We're all basically freelancers coming together to create music for this project. Anindya Bose introduced me to many of them. So, we're not a traditional band, but a musical project. There are five members: Mainak Roy (lead guitarist), Jayan Bhattacharjee (bass guitar), Sridip Dey (keyboard), Aditya Adhikari (percussion), and myself, Ishan Mazumder, on vocals.
What can one expect from the debut of the Ishan Mazumder Project?
Fans can expect a mix of original compositions (OCs), retro numbers, and newer soundscapes. We aim to offer a diverse musical experience.
What is the roadmap that you have as a team?
We're still at the grassroots level at the moment, so we haven't set a definitive course yet. If opportunities arise in the future to create music for films, we'd love to explore that. For now, we'll focus on live shows and recording original compositions (OCs) for different labels.
How do you manage your schedule being a full-time actor, singer, and writer?
I revel in multitasking; it's one of my traits. Fortunately, I'm not working on a mega serial at this point, which gives me some extra time to dedicate to this project.
Upcoming projects?
I am releasing a new graphic novel, which will be available in three languages- English, Bengali and French. I will reveal the name later.