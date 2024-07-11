Ishan Mazumder's musical journey continues with a new project

Actor Ishan Mazumder known for his stellar performances across movies and series like Sada Ronger Prithibi ,O Abhagi, and Nikhoj Season 1 is now ready to embark on a new journey with the launch of his upcoming musical project- Ishan Mazumder Project.

Ishan has been a prolific singer and among his many achievements has been the one to bring out a milestone rendition of Kishore Kumar's original Adu Ata Adu sung for South superstar Dwarkesh, under the supervision of music directors Rajan - Nagendra. The duo not only worked with Kumar but also made Mazumder sing the song after five decades.

As he is ready to launch his new Project at the Outram Club on July 13, 8 pm, we speak to him on his musical endeavours.

Excerpts from the chat: