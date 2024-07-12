Rahgir’s Way

Looking at life

Filled with passion for music, Rahgir traversed like a wayfarer, true to his stage name. He met new people, cultures and communities. Soon he honed the craft of telling societal vices as poetic verses. For instance, in ‘Tan Kha Gayi Ye Tankha’, he talks about human greed. In ‘Sun Bachhe,’ he calls out peer pressure that stifles innocent dreams while ‘I Love to Travel’ is a soothing medley, played on guitar, morchang, khartal and bhapang that celebrates the free-spirited wanderer in us despite adverse times.

However, it’s the evergreen ‘Bhai Rahgir Ye Hum Kaunsi Gaadi Pe Chadh Gaye’ that sums up many issues in a single medley — from existential crises, and shallowness of material success, to questioning the choices we make in daily life.

“I do not write thinking that I have to address a particular social issue. I write for my soul. When the music comes straight from the heart, it connects with people and becomes a universal emotion,” he says. Such reflections come from his lived experiences. “In my own village, upper castes were allowed to fetch water before those from the lower castes. I was a kid then so could not understand the gravitas of the issue. But it remained in my subconscious,” he says about the inspiration for the song ‘Aalsi Dopahar’ which critiques casteism.

Rahgir does not see his music as a tool of activism. But he likes to let people introspect about societal issues with his songs. “I try to plant a seed of an alternative reality and let people think about it. I assume that people have their own minds to figure out what is right and wrong,” he says, citing lines from Bob Dylan’s famous protest song ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’, “After all, ‘how many times can a man turn his head, And pretend that he just doesn’t see?’.”