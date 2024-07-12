Ricky Kej is all set to release several singles and maybe an album too, in quick succession, as we find out!

That’s amazing! So, when can we expect the first album and what’s next?

I’ll start putting out singles for now, because nowadays when it comes to albums, they are very difficult to put out unless conceptually it is an album. Like for example, the kind of stuff that I put out with the international musicians where conceptually the whole thing is an album where songs flow into each other — those make sense as albums. So, maybe from July onwards, what I’ll start doing is that I’ll start putting out a song every three weeks and that way by the end of the year, whatever songs that I have in the bank will be released. But in addition to that there are another three albums that I’m working on right now. One of them is another collaboration with Stewart Copeland and that’s ready to be released, hopefully by October. It’s sort of like an orchestral album. Then, the other two albums are music for mindfulness. It’s sort of like the kind of music that I do — which is soft, atmospheric and meditative — very Indian in nature. Those albums are also complete and will hopefully release by the end of July or the beginning of August.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

X: @elromal