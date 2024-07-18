Arivu returns after five years with album 'Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01'

Tamil hip-hop and folk-pop sensation Arivu makes a triumphant return with his new 12-track album, Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01, after a five-year hiatus. Known for his groundbreaking single Enjoy Enjaami, Arivu's latest album is set to redefine South Indian music.

Expressing his excitement, Arivu shared, "I am beyond excited to return with an album after five long years. This album is filled with fun, love, and swag, all carrying a beautiful message." He added, "For the first time, I have experimented with many themes and soundscapes close to my heart. It’s going to be a multi-genre experience with diverse influences ranging from drill rap to the most heart-melting melodies. I can’t wait for it to release, and can't wait to perform it live."

Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01 masterfully blends pop, R&B, EDM, drill, romance, and emancipation, all while maintaining Arivu's signature hard-hitting songwriting. The album features exciting collaborations, including Rasaathi with Punjabi talent Rashmeet Kaur and Sarbaaga featuring Ambassa bandmates Gaana Balachandar and Chellamuthu, showcasing a refreshing side of Arivu’s music.

Fans will also be thrilled by tracks like Thodadha and Kangaani, which stay true to Arivu’s impactful lyrical style. The album also explores Arivu's romantic side with songs such as Maala and Diamond Baby, adding a new dimension to his artistry.

From hard-hitting lyrics to soulful melodies, Valliamma Peraandi Vol. 01 captures the essence of Arivu’s artistry and his ability to connect deeply with his audience, delivering an eclectic mix of genres and emotions.

Arivu is known for his impactful lyrics in tracks such as Urimayai Meetpom, Maathiya Seraiyile, Patta Patti, Single Pasanga, Veedhikor Jaadhi, Happy Birthday, Mavane, Theengu Thaakka, Ratatapata, Orey Naan Orey Nee, A for Annaatthe, Voice of Unity, Inky Pinky Ponky, Manna Maamanna, Kanne Yen Kaniyee, and Vandha Mala, among others.