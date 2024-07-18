Be prepared to immerse yourself in soulful performances and musical fusion as Capricio takes centre stage

Hyderabad's dynamic music scene is gearing up for an evening of enchanting melodies as Capricio prepares to take the spotlight. Co-founded by Teja, who specialises in the rare art of playing the cajon, the band has carved out a niche for them in the local music landscape.

Capricio comprises Eknath, Ayaan, Shravan, Teja, Nishanth, and Moses, each contributing their unique talents to create a harmonious musical experience that resonates deeply with their audience.

“In all the music bands in Hyderabad, I am the only one who plays the cajon, and it’s become our signature sound,” Teja says. Their two-hour set, often featuring only the cajon, showcases their ability to captivate audiences without traditiona l percussion instruments or drum kits. “We focus on creating an immersive experience, steering clear of heavy metal or rock covers,” Teja explains. The band is also known for their improvisations on stage. Eknath, vocalist and co-founder, reflects on the band’s journey, saying, “We started a three-piece Bollywood band and gradually shifted to Telugu music to connect more deeply with our audience.” Facing challenges in maintaining authenticity while covering songs, he notes their evolution, as he shares, “Initially, matching original chords was tough, but now we can write them just by listening to the orignal music.”

Their repertoire for the Hyderabad show includes favourites like Kai love Chedugudu and Anuvanuvu from the movie Om Bheem Bush. Vocalist Ayaan influenced by legends like Hari Haran and Michael Jackson, shares his approach to performance, “Whether there are five or 500 people in the audience, I maintain consistent energy and focus as taught by my teachers.”

Keyboardist Shravan highlights the band’s adaptability to diverse audiences and environments. As they continue to innovate and produce music individually, Eknath shares their aspiration to collaborate on a collective cover project. “We’re always busy creating music on our own, we forget we also need to make covers as a band,” he says.

Tickets at Rs 299. July 21, 8.30 pm.

Grease Monkey, At Jubilee Hills.

Written by Manik Reddy

