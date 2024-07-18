Songstress Nirali Kartik has just started hosting a podcast with HCL Concerts — The Great Indian Classical Podcast — here’s all you need to know!

One of the biggest reasons why people do not pay too much attention to classical music, especially outside its echo chambers, is because there is an inherent elitism, snobbery and complexity in the way people perceive these arts, its practitioners and rasikas. How do you hope to break that perception?

I really hope it’s changing. I don’t think I would be where I am today without coming from a hobbyist musician family. I started off by putting out five minute raga videos in 2012 on YouTube when it wasn’t a norm. It was received very well. For someone like me, who doesn’t come from a professional music family, I was able to find an audience for myself. This wasn’t possible a few decades ago. One either needed a backing of an established guru or one ought to have come from a musician family. Musical education and podcasts like these in general would go a long way in helping us reach to that audience who are sitting on the fence.