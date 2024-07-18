Songstress Nirali Kartik has just started hosting a podcast with HCL Concerts — The Great Indian Classical Podcast — here’s all you need to know!

Nirali Kartik is a well-known name to anyone who is even remotely interested in Indian classical music or has ever heard of the band, Maati Baani. Literally meaning, the language of the earth, the band consists of hindustani vocalist Nirali Kartik and award-winning composer/music producer Kartik Shah. Working with HCL Concerts for a while now, Nirali hopes that other brands, “should take a leaf out of HCL concerts and come forth to nurture our heritage music which in the coming years could be as invaluable and as global as something like yoga.” In conversation with the artiste, we talk about the podcast, music, Maati Baani and more…
Tell us about this new podcast, how did it come about?
In my personal capacity, I did yearly conversations with my guruji pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar since 2019. With each conversation I would gain new insights and that led me to the idea of doing these conversations with other great artistes of Indian classical music. I am so glad HCL concerts came on board to support this idea which is beneficial to sincere Indian classical music students as well as classical music lovers.
What are the kind of artistes you hope to interview?
The goal is to have artistes who have been on stage as performing artistes for decades. We have had guests like padmabhushan N Rajam who has concert experience of over 50 decades and Grammy Award winning artist pandit Rakesh Chaurasia to name a few.
You do come from a classical background, but you are also known for your deep love for folk forms — will you be also covering a few folk artistes in this podcast?
Indeed! It’s a great idea. There is not a platform yet that highlights the journey of folk artistes and their genius. Yes, I would love to as I believe folk music is the soul of a country. Anyone and everyone can relate to a folk melody and it makes one feel connected to one’s roots.
One of the biggest reasons why people do not pay too much attention to classical music, especially outside its echo chambers, is because there is an inherent elitism, snobbery and complexity in the way people perceive these arts, its practitioners and rasikas. How do you hope to break that perception?
I really hope it’s changing. I don’t think I would be where I am today without coming from a hobbyist musician family. I started off by putting out five minute raga videos in 2012 on YouTube when it wasn’t a norm. It was received very well. For someone like me, who doesn’t come from a professional music family, I was able to find an audience for myself. This wasn’t possible a few decades ago. One either needed a backing of an established guru or one ought to have come from a musician family. Musical education and podcasts like these in general would go a long way in helping us reach to that audience who are sitting on the fence.
What can we expect next from Maati Baani?
We are currently working on how to use AI to create our music videos. We are already experimenting on the short form videos before coming out with a full blown AI video. Our current high is to find how to bring Indian Music together with AI.
What’s next for Nirali Kartik?
I have finally reached a point where I feel I like my own music after years and years of practising! And it has nothing to do with outside validation, fortunately. Of course, I have a long way to go but I am at a good place in my heart as a musician and I am very excited about my next decade as a performing artiste!
Finally, tell us about your love story with music?
It’s a journey which has been full of surprises, many highs and some lows. My life has always revolved around music and it has taught me everything that I know till now! Music is bliss for me!
The Great Indian Classical Podcast is streaming on HCL Concerts’ YouTube, Facebook & Instagram dedicated pages + on all popular podcast streaming platforms.
