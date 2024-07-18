Taylor Swift releases new single ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ from TTPD

The cover art showcases the pop queen in all her sparkly glory, belting out the song live to a captivated audience. This release coincides perfectly with the ongoing international leg of her Eras Tour. Taylor is currently gearing up for a three-night stand in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, which kicked off on July 17. The tour will then snake its way through Europe, wrapping up on August 20 with a final show in England. For Swifties in North America, fret not! The Eras Tour will return for a US and Canadian leg starting October 18 and concluding on December 8.

Fans may recall the surprise appearance of Taylor’s boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, during a recent I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance in London. The sweet moment happened during a costume change, sending the audience into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, Taylor recently reminisced about her phenomenal Milan shows on July 15. Despite a minor hiccup with a swallowed bug and a malfunctioning piano, the Grammy winner gushed about the passionate and generous crowds. “Those were truly 2 of my favourite crowds ever," she wrote, expressing her gratitude with an Italian ‘Grazie mille!’ and a promise to return.

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart serves as another powerful addition to Taylor’s musical tapestry. With the song’s release and the ongoing Eras Tour, Swifties worldwide have plenty of reasons to celebrate!