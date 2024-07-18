Taylor Swift releases new single ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ from TTPD

Swifties, rejoice! Taylor Swift has unveiled the next single from her critically acclaimed album, The Tortured Poets Department. The heartbreak anthem, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, takes centre stage, accompanied by an instrumental version for all the musical tinkerers out there.
The announcement, a playful jab at her ever-devoted fanbase, came via the official Taylor Nation Instagram account. “We’re basically drowning our sorrows in Taylor's music every day, but today's extra special! She's declaring 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' the next single from #TSTTPD!” The post, true to Taylor's signature wit, concluded with, “Lights, camera, bitch, listen to see the cute new cover on all streaming platforms.”
The cover art showcases the pop queen in all her sparkly glory, belting out the song live to a captivated audience. This release coincides perfectly with the ongoing international leg of her Eras Tour. Taylor is currently gearing up for a three-night stand in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, which kicked off on July 17. The tour will then snake its way through Europe, wrapping up on August 20 with a final show in England. For Swifties in North America, fret not! The Eras Tour will return for a US and Canadian leg starting October 18 and concluding on December 8.
Fans may recall the surprise appearance of Taylor’s boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, during a recent I Can Do It With a Broken Heart performance in London. The sweet moment happened during a costume change, sending the audience into a frenzy.
Meanwhile, Taylor recently reminisced about her phenomenal Milan shows on July 15. Despite a minor hiccup with a swallowed bug and a malfunctioning piano, the Grammy winner gushed about the passionate and generous crowds. “Those were truly 2 of my favourite crowds ever," she wrote, expressing her gratitude with an Italian ‘Grazie mille!’ and a promise to return.
I Can Do It With a Broken Heart serves as another powerful addition to Taylor’s musical tapestry. With the song’s release and the ongoing Eras Tour, Swifties worldwide have plenty of reasons to celebrate!